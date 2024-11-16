18 Top Romantic Getaways in Michigan

While many travelers head to Michigan for its beaches on the Great Lakes, there’s even more beauty for couples to…

While many travelers head to Michigan for its beaches on the Great Lakes, there’s even more beauty for couples to discover beyond the shoreline. From the small-town charm of Saugatuck to Detroit’s fine dining and nightlife to the wineries in Traverse City, these destinations and hotels provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway in Michigan.

Castle in the Country Bed & Breakfast Inn: Allegan

[IMAGE]

The adults-only Castle in the Country Bed & Breakfast Inn is a romantic favorite among travelers for its serenity, well-appointed rooms and unobstructed countryside views. Plush beds, fireplaces and jetted tubs are just some of the amenities that make the accommodations perfect for a romantic retreat. Stays here can be enhanced by the hotel’s romance-inspired packages, including the “Royal Treatment Package,” which comes with a fully stocked picnic basket, a dinner voucher, in-room breakfast trays and couples massages. There are also seasonal accommodation enhancements to add to your getaway, like the “Fat Tire Bike Fun” outing, which includes bike rentals, a picnic basket and detailed trail maps.

Outside the rooms, there are plenty of activities to fill your days. Book a massage in the adjacent Castle Keep, or go kayaking or paddleboating on the private lake. If you’re visiting in winter, take a snowy hike on the surrounding trails. Then, head to Fenn Valley Vineyards — well known for its wine festivals, winemaker dinners and live music — to sip vino together, or opt for a more casual date at nearby cider house Virtue Cider.

The Castle in the Country Bed & Breakfast Inn is conveniently located just off Michigan Highway 40 (M-40) in southwest Michigan about 45 miles from Grand Rapids.

Address: 340 Michigan Highway 40 S., Allegan, MI 49010

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

[IMAGE]

Situated about 30 miles northwest of Traverse City in Leelanau County, the landscape of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore boasts vibrant waters and lush forests. One of the top attractions in Michigan, the protected area is characterized by its towering dunes. The perched dunes (essentially sand dunes on top of cliffs) soar more than 450 feet above the water, and they’re likely to take your breath away.

Depending on the season, lovebirds can experience everything from snowshoeing to scuba diving at the lakeshore. This area captivates hikers with about 85 miles of trails for all skill levels. Whether you’re meandering along the Cottonwood Trail or expertly navigating the strenuous Dunes Trail — which includes the popular but difficult Dune Climb — you’ll be treated to panoramic views of glistening Lake Michigan. In the winter months, there are plenty of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing adventures to embark on before cozying up with hot cocoa in a nearby lodge.

Where to stay: Although the dunes are in a more remote area of the state, couples will find no shortage of lodging options. The Homestead, located about 5 miles northeast of the dunes, offers multiple accommodation choices, from traditional rooms and suites to villas and vacation home rentals — including ski-in, ski-out rental options. All guests enjoy access to an on-site spa and an array of fine dining establishments.

There are lots of romantic accommodations in nearby Traverse City, many of them perched along the Lake Michigan shore, including the Delamar Traverse City, which greets each guest with a complimentary glass of champagne. What’s more, you’ll find many camping options ideal for adventurous duos who prefer a more rustic experience.

Mackinac Island

[IMAGE]

Step back in time with a romantic couples trip to this car-free island. To get here, you and your sweetheart will arrive via ferry or a flight to Mackinac Island Airport, then you can cuddle up in a horse-drawn carriage as you make your way to the hotel. Mackinac Island has plenty of idyllic accommodation options, including the Grand Hotel. Opened in 1887, this National Historic Landmark property is a summer hotel surrounded by flower gardens and expansive lawns with spectacular views of Lake Huron and the Mackinac Bridge.

Once you get settled into your guest room or suite at the Grand Hotel — many of which come with lake views and a balcony — you and your significant other can spend the day playing pickleball, shuffleboard or bocce ball before cooling off in the Esther Williams Swimming Pool. Reserve a tee time at The Jewel, the only golf course in America offering horse-drawn transport between nines, or relax in a rocking chair on the world’s longest porch to watch boats cruise around the Straits of Mackinac. A self-guided tour through the Grand Hotel Stables offers a face-to-face encounter with rare Hackney horses. You can also stop in the neighboring carriage museum to admire the antique sleigh collection.

Another excellent lodging option is The Inn at Stonecliffe. The 120-year-old property sits on the island’s quieter side, away from the bustling ferry docks and souvenir shops; it overlooks the Mackinac Bridge and Sunset Rock, which is one of the most magical places on the island to catch a sunset. Built in 1904 as a Tudor-style summer cottage, the inn unveiled a $40 million redesign in 2024. The two-year project retained the building’s historic elegance while adding contemporary amenities perfect for couples: two swimming pools (one reserved for adults), fine dining and casual restaurants, and a wellness center and spa. The Inn at Stonecliffe offers romantic package options with chocolate-covered strawberries and Champagne, along with a new pavilion for wedding celebrations and events.

For yet another accommodation choice, settle into your private veranda at The Mackinac House for a romantic weekend that feels worlds away from the day’s troubles. This boutique hotel has the look and feel of a Victorian-era summer cottage and is a short stroll to all the attractions of busy downtown Mackinac Island. It’s an easy one-block walk to the island’s ferry docks, restaurants and fudge shops, and the imposing 18th-century Fort Mackinac lies just up the hill. Rent a bicycle and the entire island is yours, with no motorized vehicles to spoil your fun. Pedal the 8.2-mile perimeter of the island, M-185, the only car-free highway in the nation. Enjoy a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride past Arch Rock and the pristine Lake Huron beaches. Couples can wrap up the day with a spectacular sunset along Mackinac Island’s western shore.

New Buffalo

[IMAGE]

An easy weekend getaway from Chicago, New Buffalo has all the elements of a peaceful couples retreat. In downtown New Buffalo and along the Red Arrow Highway leading north of town, duos will find a thriving arts and antiques scene with galleries and a historic theater: The Acorn Center for the Performing Arts, in nearby Three Oaks. New Buffalo Beach and Lakefront Park offers a long expanse of sand, picturesque lake views, and rental spots for kayaks and paddleboards. You and your loved one can also kayak down the Galien River Marsh Water Trail or pedal year-round along the Backroad Bikeways, a series of 20 marked bike trails with lengths measuring from 5 to 60 miles.

A yacht cruise from Oselka Marina or a sailboat trip with New Buffalo Sailing Excursions can also make for a memorable and intimate date. Oenophiles, meanwhile, will also be pleased to hear that the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail — a network of wineries along the Lake Michigan shore — begins near New Buffalo. If you don’t have time to explore the entire Y-shaped trail (which stretches to Saugatuck and Kalamazoo), visitors say the first stop, the St. Julian Winery & Distillery tasting room in Union Pier, is worth a trip for its expansive selection and friendly staff.

Where to stay: Cap off your trip with a stay at the luxurious Marina Grand Resort, which offers marina views and a lively waterfront tavern, or by tucking in at the Four Winds Casino Hotel with its fine dining, live music and entertainment.

Frankenmuth

[IMAGE]

Couples can get a taste of Europe without leaving the U.S. by taking a quick trip to the town of Frankenmuth, Michigan’s Little Bavaria. Originally settled by German immigrants, this small town entices travelers with its Bavarian architecture, unique shopping options and, of course, its German beer offerings — including Michigan’s oldest brewery, Frankenmuth Brewery, founded in 1862. You and your significant other may choose to kayak down the Cass River and check out the Bavarian buildings from the water, or enjoy a narrated river cruise on the Bavarian Belle Riverboat. When hunger strikes, stop at The Station 100 for an upscale take on wiener schnitzel and Austrian goulash, or enjoy a more casual meal of German classics and fried chicken at one of Frankenmuth’s most famous restaurants, such as the Bavarian Inn or Zehnder’s.

Winter is a great time for a romantic visit to Frankenmuth, as you can cozy up to your loved one at ChristKindlMarkt, the annual Christmas market. Peruse all the handcrafted gift items, sip warm beverages like glühwein (German-style mulled wine), or glide hand in hand on the ice skating rink. Whatever time of year you choose to visit, you’ll be greeted with twinkling lights and the opportunity to shop at Bronner’s, the world’s largest Christmas store. There are also events throughout the year, including the Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival in June and a large Oktoberfest celebration in September.

Where to stay: When it’s time to rest, check in to one of the many lodging options around town. Visitor favorites include the Bavarian Inn, with its European-inspired furnishings, or Zehnder’s Splash Village, which provides access to an indoor water park and the Fortress Golf Course. Both are an easy walk from downtown shopping, dining and walking trails.

Saugatuck

[IMAGE]

Visitors are drawn to Saugatuck, located just 40 miles southwest of Grand Rapids, for its vibrant arts culture and scenic views of Lake Michigan. You’ll find art galleries galore downtown, as well as in the neighboring town of Douglas. Boutique shops and local eateries abound here — you can’t go wrong with a steak dinner at Bowdie’s or a locally sourced meal at Everyday People — as do regional craft beer and hard cider offerings. Some traveler favorites include Saugatuck Brewing Co., The Mitten Brewing Company and New Holland Brewing Company’s spirits tasting room and cocktail bar.

Saugatuck’s Oval Beach is a popular summer destination; its sand dunes and turquoise water are reason enough to make the trip to western Michigan. Couples up for an adventure can take their beach vacation to the next level by touring the shoreline with Saugatuck Dune Rides. For a special date night in town, book a ticket for a comedy or musical performance at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, which showcases a mix of local and national artists. The Saugatuck area is also known for its popular LGBTQ entertainment options, as well as its inclusive atmosphere: There are dozens of LGBTQ-owned establishments, including restaurants and lodging options such as The Dunes Resort, one of America’s largest LGBTQ resorts.

Where to stay: Saugatuck is home to lots of cozy B&B options. Turn in for the day at The Hotel Saugatuck to enjoy guest rooms and cottages with modern decor, lake views, complimentary in-room breakfast and evening dessert. You can also enjoy plenty of romantic add-ons like Champagne, chocolates and roses. The Wickwood Inn is another dreamy setting in town. A stay here offers in-room fireplaces in select accommodations and farm-to-table breakfast each morning, as well as romantic add-ons like fresh flowers, in-room massages or a private wine tasting.

Holland

[IMAGE]

Located on the banks of Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan in western Michigan, Holland offers everything you could want in a romantic escape. Not only does this town serve as a convenient getaway for Michiganders, but it’s also a popular vacation destination for Chicago couples, as it sits approximately 150 miles northeast of the Windy City.

Beach-loving twosomes can spend time at Holland State Park lounging on the sand or watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Culture hounds can lose themselves in one of the nearly 100 art installations located around town, or catch a show at one of Hope College’s numerous art, dance and musical venues or at the Holland Community Theatre. Meanwhile, history buffs may want to peruse the exhibits in the Holland Museum to learn about the town’s Dutch heritage. The town’s Dutch influence can also be seen at Windmill Island Gardens, home to an authentic 18th-century windmill imported from the Netherlands, and at the romantic Veldheer Tulip Gardens — the perfect place for amorous duos to stroll hand in hand among the vibrant springtime flowers.

A number of restaurants downtown provide a dreamy date night setting, including Butch’s Dry Dock and Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant, which boasts one of the finest outdoor patios in town, set on the shore of Lake Macatawa. For a sweet morning treat, head to visitor-favorite deBoer Bakkerij, which garners rave reviews for its massive Dutch pancakes and pastries.

Where to stay: There are plenty of lodging options scattered around Holland, and you can’t go wrong with anything downtown near the area’s best boutiques, shops and restaurants. Haworth Hotel is a luxurious central option that offers event space for weddings, as well as a unique design and close proximity to all the best shops and restaurants downtown.

PrairieSide Suites Bed & Breakfast: Grandville

[IMAGE]

No romantic details were overlooked when PrairieSide Suites Bed & Breakfast was designed. With amenities ranging from in-room whirlpool soaking tubs and electric fireplaces to hot breakfasts in bed and complimentary baked goods in the lobby, couples say this is a relaxing destination. The grounds of PrairieSide Suites set a magical mood as you stroll through the perennial gardens, soak in the swimming pool or relax in the pergola. If you and your partner are looking for evening excitement, head to a restaurant or bar in central Grand Rapids, which is located less than 10 miles northeast of this B&B.

Like any true romantic escape, the property offers special packages, including the “Ultimate Indulgence Getaway” option, which includes truffles, Champagne, candles and a couples massage, among other perks.

Address: 3180 Washington Ave. SW, Grandville, MI 49418

The Historic Webster House: Bay City

Guest rooms at The Historic Webster House welcome you with amenities such as a crackling fireplace, a whirlpool tub or a private sauna, and a complimentary snack basket upon arrival. The elegantly restored 19th-century house and its period furnishings reflect the tastes of former resident, lawyer and judge Thomas Webster, and they help to set a cozy mood.

If you and your significant other can bring yourselves to venture outside your comfortable room, you’ll find this small historic inn offers all the amenities of a larger hotel. The homemade breakfast served fireside — or via room service, your choice — garners rave reviews from past visitors. The spa and sauna area, which you’ll have all to yourselves if you reserve it in advance, offers treatments like hot stone massages and reflexology. Once you’re totally relaxed, spend the rest of your afternoon at The Historic Webster House lounging in one of the plush common areas, socializing with other guests or enjoying a glass of complimentary wine.

This bed-and-breakfast offers an array of packages to dial up the romance. Anyone planning to pop the question can purchase the “Romantic Proposal Package” for some extra goodies, such as a bottle of sparkling wine, a dinner voucher, breakfast in bed and a thoughtfully decorated spot to get down on one knee. The “Rediscover Your Romance” package promises housemade chocolate truffles, a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of wine, while the “Honey Boomer” package adds on in-room massages. If your package includes a dinner voucher, you can use it at one of the restaurants nearby. Luckily, this restored inn sits within walking distance of downtown Bay City’s restaurants such as Old City Hall Restaurant as well as antique stores.

Address: 900 Fifth St., Bay City, MI 48708

Shinola Hotel: Detroit

[IMAGE]

Couples looking for an urban oasis need not look further than the Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit. Housed in five connected historic buildings that date back to the early 1900s, this hotel puts a modern spin on old-school charm. If you splurge for a penthouse suite, you and your partner can enjoy a private terrace, a gas fireplace, a dining area and even a collection of vinyl records with a Shinola turntable.

The hotel’s dining scene doesn’t skimp on romance, either. The upscale San Morello serves up all the flavors of southern Italy but with a modern twist — think housemade pastas and risottos made with fresh produce. Even the Living Room — the hotel’s lobby area — exudes romance with its crackling fireplace and posh drink options. For the epitome of a stylish happy hour, head to the nearly hidden Evening Bar, where you can sip cocktails crafted from organic fruits and vegetables on a cozy couch. Recent travelers note the hotel is a great destination to recharge, and they recommend perusing the hotel’s art collection, which features everything from acrylic on masonite to fabric art to multimedia creations.

Shinola also boasts a prime location in the heart of Detroit, meaning you’ll find numerous restaurants nearby as well as coffee shops, concerts at Little Caesars Arena and the Fox Theatre, and boutique stores in Parker’s Alley.

Address: 1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

Grand Rapids

[IMAGE]

Art, history, nature and top-notch cuisine abound in this western Michigan city. Grand Rapids is located just 30 miles east of Lake Michigan, and it provides all the elements of a booming urban center, with a hint of small-town charm. You can plan a trip for two to the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for a scenic stroll amid carefully manicured indoor and outdoor gardens accented with world-class art. Enjoy a concert at one of Grand Rapids’ 100-plus live music venues or appease your inner history buff at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum.

The state’s second most populous city also offers a host of farm-to-table restaurants. Visitors can sample fruits, vegetables and meat straight from the city’s nearby farms and orchards. Some favorite romantic dining spots include MDRD, an elegant Spanish restaurant set within the 27th floor of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel; the French-inspired Mertens Prime; and The Søvengård, a Nordic-influenced restaurant with locally sourced cuisine that has proven to be a local favorite. You and your partner can also spend time sampling some Michigan beer options, as Grand Rapids is known as one of the best spots for craft beer in the country.

End your day in Lookout Park, a small hilltop area overlooking the city that residents and visitors agree is one of the best places to watch a Grand Rapids sunset. You may even want to bring your own picnic.

Where to stay: If you’re looking for a romantic hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, you can’t beat the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, truly one of Michigan’s most elegant. Admire the lobby’s gold leaf ceilings and glistening chandeliers, enjoy a couples massage at Celeste Salon & Spa, and tuck into a luxurious guest room at day’s end.

Isle Royale National Park

[IMAGE]

Sometimes, nothing is better than escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoying the serenity of nature with a loved one. On this remote Lake Superior island that’s only accessible by boat or floatplane, Isle Royale National Park provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway with no distractions.

Adventurous couples will revel in the many natural attractions and adrenaline-pumping activities the island has to offer. Embark on a hike across the island’s rugged terrain: Trail options include the Stoll Memorial Trail alongside Lake Superior and the 40-mile Greenstone Ridge Trail. Couples will find miles of hiking trails that weave throughout the island, so there are plenty of hikes for all abilities. Paddle the island’s many sheltered coves and inlets, watching for Isle Royale’s resident moose population, or explore the remnants of shipwrecks while scuba diving in Lake Superior if you’re an experienced diver.

You won’t find any resorts on Isle Royale, but there is one traditional accommodation option available if you don’t want to stay at one of the island’s 36 campgrounds: Rock Harbor Lodge. Choose a guest room or a secluded cottage with views of Lake Superior. Isle Royale National Park and Rock Harbor Lodge operate seasonally, open from mid-April through October.

Traverse City

[IMAGE]

Visit Traverse City in winter for its ski and snowboard offerings, or in warm weather months for access to the region’s wonderful golf resorts and bike trails. Whenever you visit, you’ll find a northern Michigan getaway perfect for a Midwestern couples retreat. Traverse City is particularly well known for its wineries. You’ll find about 50 tasting rooms in the area; traveler favorites include Bowers Harbor Vineyards and Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery. A convenient option is to let someone else do the driving on a Traverse City wine tour. If you prefer beer to wine, you’re in luck, since Traverse City is also a craft beer lover’s paradise. Hop between breweries like Right Brain and Silver Spruce via bicycle and even by kayak on a brewery tour.

In downtown Traverse City, you’ll also find plenty of mom-and-pop shops, boutiques, art galleries and coffee bars to fill your day. When it comes to a date night, you and your partner might enjoy trying one of the upscale establishments the destination has to offer. The Boathouse Restaurant offers fresh seafood with French flavors and a waterfront setting, while Trattoria Stella serves up carefully crafted Italian classics. Most importantly, you can’t leave without tasting one of the cherry pies from Grand Traverse Pie Company to understand why this city is famous for its cherries. End your day in Traverse City with a sunset boat tour.

Where to stay: Chateau Chantel is both a winery and a B&B, with stunning accommodations featuring chandeliers, granite wet bars, and (in select rooms) private patios or balconies. If you’re looking for a resort setting, check out the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, situated on 900 acres and overflowing with amenities. Along with all the perks of your typical resort and spa, the Grand Traverse boasts private beach access, a nearby casino and three stellar 18-hole golf courses, as well as the 16-floor Tower with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and East Grand Traverse Bay.

Petoskey

[IMAGE]

A town known for its “million-dollar sunsets” is an obvious choice for a romantic getaway in Michigan. Petoskey, which is nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay, offers travelers sandy beaches and natural beauty alongside a charming downtown. Plan a picnic date on the sand at Petoskey State Park, or walk hand in hand along Magnus Park City Beach while hunting for the signature Petoskey stones — the state stone of Michigan. There are also plenty of places to hike and ski in the area, including Boyne Mountain Resort, one of the best ski resorts in Michigan.

Especially adventurous duos can enjoy a zip line excursion across Boyne Mountain or raft down the rapids in the Bear River Valley Recreation Area’s one-of-a-kind quarter-mile whitewater rafting course. At the end of the day, some of the best sunset viewpoints are at Sunset Park in Petoskey, East Park, Sunset Park on nearby Lake Charlevoix and Petoskey City Marina; you can then make a short trip north to Headlands International Dark Sky Park, one of the top dark sky parks, to see twinkling constellations or even a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

With all of its natural attractions, it’s easy to forget that Petoskey is also home to a vibrant downtown area. Shop for Petoskey stone jewelry and crafts at some of the many boutiques, dine at the trendy Pour Kitchen & Bar, grab a drink at the Petoskey Brewing Co., or socialize at Ernesto’s Cigar Lounge & Bar.

Where to stay: Turn in for the night at Stafford’s Perry Hotel or Stafford’s Bay View Inn. Travelers remark that both historic hotels are elegantly restored and modernized for contemporary visitors. The inns offer fresh flowers, Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries in your guest room if you book the “Ultimate Romantic Experience.”

Inn at Bay Harbor: Bay Harbor

[IMAGE]

If you’re looking for a more upscale getaway with views of Petoskey’s famous million-dollar sunsets, head over to the Inn at Bay Harbor. This boutique hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and boasts a full-service spa, a four-season catalog of activities and entertainment, and a lakefront location that will make sunset viewing a breeze for you and your partner.

Couples will find romance and adventure in every season at this inn. In the summer, you can enjoy lake vistas while relaxing on the property’s sandy beach, soaking in the swimming pool or playing a game of chess on the lawn chessboard. The resort’s two golf courses receive high ranks for their design, not only for their challenging play but also for the magnificent Lake Michigan views. In the autumn, you’ll find Bay Harbor surrounded by lush woods sporting the spectacular color changes of the fall foliage, enjoyed best on a breathtaking romantic drive through the Tunnel of Trees that begins just a few miles north of the Inn. If you’re an adventure-seeking couple, try your hand at snowshoeing the snow-covered slopes at the resort’s Crooked Tree Golf Club or fat tire biking through the snow at nearby Boyne Mountain.

For an elegant evening together, grab dinner at the traveler-favorite Vintage Chophouse — the Inn at Bay Harbor’s fine dining restaurant, which looks out over the bay — before heading to Bay Harbor Lake Marina to watch the sun set. Or, catch a show at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, which offers live music, dance and comedy acts. Downtown Bay Harbor boasts charming brick-paved streets lined with unique boutique shops and waterfront dining options. After a full day of activities, retire back to one of the Inn at Bay Harbor’s luxurious rooms, some of which come with a private balcony and a fireplace.

Address: 3600 Village Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor, MI 49770

Grand Haven

[IMAGE]

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline less than 35 miles west of Grand Rapids, Grand Haven offers couples abundant natural escapes, unique landmarks and a thriving downtown. Distinguished by its acres of sandy and wooded dunes, this beautiful area can be explored by following winding trails or strolling the boardwalks placed to help you view the picturesque landscape. Head to the soft-sand shoreline after your trek for a romantic picnic with your partner.

Once you’ve had your fill of the breathtaking landscape, spend a day exploring the easily walkable and charming historic downtown. In summer, you can access all the top stops downtown via the Lakeshore Trolley, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. One of Grand Haven’s most popular attractions is easily accessible from downtown: the Grand Haven Boardwalk. This 1.5-mile-long stretch, officially named Lighthouse Connector Park, runs along the Grand River and out to Lake Michigan, where you’ll find two red lighthouses on the south pier, one of Grand Haven’s most popular spots for a romantic sunset photo. To truly up the romance, make sure to add the Grand Haven Musical Fountain display to your after-dark itinerary in the summer.

Where to stay: Grand Haven offers a large number of places to stay. For unparalleled views, treat your love to a room at Looking Glass Beachfront Inn, which is located on a dune overlooking Grand Haven State Park, the lighthouses and the Grand River channel. Couples may also want to book a room at the Harbor House Inn, which boasts whirlpool tubs, fireplaces and a prime location across from the boardwalk.

South Haven

[IMAGE]

Find your romance in the lush forests, plentiful nature preserves and winding water trails of South Haven, a prestigious Pure Michigan Trail Town located around 60 miles southwest of Grand Rapids. This spot is the perfect romantic getaway for nature-loving couples.

In South Haven, you and your partner will find no shortage of hiking, biking and water activities to keep you busy any time of the year. Head over to the Bangor to South Haven Heritage Water Trail for a day of paddling through breathtaking wilderness. For lovebirds who prefer to remain on land but still want a taste of the water, check out the scenic Maritime District Harbor Walk, a pedestrian trail with historic markers that runs pier to pier from North Beach to South Beach along the Black River.

Amid copious outdoor and water-based excursions, don’t overlook South Haven’s quaint downtown. Whether you’re venturing into the boutique shops or enjoying a nostalgic date at the retro Rocket Arcade, this small town has plenty to keep you entertained.

Where to stay: To stay close to the downtown scene, book a room at the Historic Hotel Nichols, a family-owned hotel located in the heart of South Haven that offers romantic add-ons in addition to the convenient location. For something a bit quieter without sacrificing too much convenience, check out Yelton Manor, Inn at the Park or the Carriage House at the Harbor: All three of these cozy B&Bs have romance packages to help pamper you and your sweetheart.

Ann Arbor

[IMAGE]

Ann Arbor is best known as the home of the University of Michigan. This bustling city is a creative and cultural hub. With innovative businesses and four exciting districts (Kerrytown, Main Street, South University and State Street) each offering a unique aspect of this city’s personality, there’s no shortage of fun and romantic things to do in Ann Arbor.

Venture to Kerrytown for creative eateries — including Zingerman’s Deli, the original of the famous Zingerman’s family of restaurants — and charming stores. Or, head to the State Street District to explore the thriving arts and culture scene in Ann Arbor. With numerous fairs, festivals, galleries and museums calling this district home, there’s always some fun new experience you and your love can bond over.

For a little bit of everything, spend a day in the Main Street District for its award-winning fine dining, wide variety of shops and innovative art galleries. Bookworms can enjoy an afternoon date at the quirky Literati Bookstore before heading to The Last Word, a speakeasy-themed bar with a pre-Prohibition-era drink menu broken down into chapters. Make sure you don’t miss the South University area: The Tudor Gothic architecture on the Law Quad of the University of Michigan is stunning and only a short walk from the Engineering Arch. Legend says that if you kiss your sweetheart under the picturesque arch, you’re certain to get married.

Where to stay: If you and your honey are dyed-in-the-wool University of Michigan fans, you can’t go wrong with an overnight at Ann Arbor’s Graduate Hotel. Built to recall university days, the rooms are furnished with throw pillows and coverlets of maize and blue plaid alongside vintage U of M photos. For something more traditionally romantic, check out the Stone Chalet. The B&B’s primary building dates from 1917 and is built in the Swiss chalet style of handcut blocks of granite. The inn’s adjacent Carriage House and the Parsonage — the latter built in 1940 — also include guest rooms, all of them lovingly restored and furnished with period linens and furniture.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Amy S. Eckert is a native and resident of Michigan. She currently lives in Holland, Michigan, where she spends her free time reading, tending her flower beds and photographing the local lighthouse, Big Red. Eckert has spent her entire life exploring and writing about the Great Lakes State: backpacking Isle Royale, exploring Detroit’s culinary hot spots, snowshoeing around the Tahquamenon Falls and museum-hopping in Grand Rapids. She has used those firsthand experiences to update this article.

