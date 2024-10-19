PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 34, Glenvar 7
Altavista 28, Gretna 14
Amherst County 52, Brookville 27
Appomattox 51, Chatham 22
Armstrong 34, Atlee 7
Bath County 62, Eastern Montgomery 0
Battlefield 29, Gainesville 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Fuqua School 15
Blue Ridge School 49, Norfolk Academy 26
Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Grayson County 8
Briar Woods 32, Potomac Falls 0
Broadway 42, William Monroe 0
Bruton 53, Arcadia 0
Bullis, Md. 42, Episcopal 7
Central of Lunenburg 42, Nottoway 14
Chancellor 22, Culpeper 8
Christiansburg 56, Hidden Valley 0
Clarke County 48, Page County 13
Colgan 54, C.D. Hylton 6
Courtland 35, James Monroe 13
Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 12
Douglas Freeman 50, J.R. Tucker 12
Eastern View 27, Spotsylvania 7
Eastside 51, Twin Springs 14
Edison 40, Annandale 18
Essex 40, Northumberland 8
Floyd County 31, Carroll County 6
Frank Cox 23, Tallwood 20
Franklin 33, Brunswick 6
Franklin County 10, Staunton River 0
Fredericksburg Christian 16, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
Freedom – South Riding 21, Unity Reed 20
GW-Danville 31, Bassett 21
Gar-Field 23, Forest Park 21
Gate City 42, Lee High 39
George Marshall 40, Wakefield 14
George Wythe 40, J.I. Burton 13
Giles 41, Galax 40
Glen Allen 23, Hermitage 16
Graham 27, Lebanon 14
Grassfield 28, Hickory 17
Greenbrier Christian 59, Fishburne Military 12
Grundy 27, Hurley 0
Halifax County 53, Tunstall 0
Hampton 43, Menchville 3
Hayfield 51, Mount Vernon 0
Henrico 22, Mechanicsville High School 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Rustburg 14
Heritage 56, Dominion 6
Herndon 30, McLean 0
Highland Springs 41, Potomac, Md. 0
Honaker 40, Narrows 35
Huguenot 41, Lloyd Bird 14
Independence 36, Riverside 10
James Robinson 49, C. G. Woodson 0
James Wood 34, Fauquier 33
Jefferson Forest 27, E.C. Glass 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 48, Millbrook 26
John Champe 40, Woodgrove 28
John Handley 63, Warren County 21
Kellam 42, Princess Anne 14
Kempsville 49, First Colonial 0
Kettle Run 45, Sherando 20
King George 47, Caroline 2
King’s Fork High School 57, Lakeland (VA) 0
Lafayette 48, Tabb 9
Lake Braddock 41, Alexandria City 13
Lake Taylor 64, Manor High School 12
Landon, Md. 49, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28
Langley 48, Yorktown 14
Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 6
Lightridge 21, Stone Bridge 14
Lord Botetourt 21, William Byrd 13
Loudoun County 38, Broad Run 34
Loudoun Valley 55, Rocktown 0
Louisa 49, Charlottesville 14
Magna Vista 42, Martinsville 0
Manchester 53, Clover Hill 0
Matoaca 42, Hopewell 9
Maury 82, Booker T. Washington 0
Middlesex 66, Charles City County High School 28
Midlothian 35, Powhatan 23
Monticello 47, Albemarle 13
Mountain View 30, Brooke Point 27
Nansemond River 28, Indian River 21
Nelson County 55, Dan River 18
North Cross 43, Covenant Day School, N.C. 7
Oakton 48, South Lakes 47
Orange County 28, Fluvanna 21
Oscar Smith 41, Deep Creek 0
Park View-Sterling 30, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 20
Parry McCluer High School 37, Craig County 6
Patrick Henry 49, Cave Spring 7
Patriot 48, Osbourn 7
Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0
Poquoson 34, Smithfield 31, 4OT
Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 18
Pulaski County 63, Blacksburg 19
Radford 28, Patrick County 14
Randolph-Henry 42, Prince Edward County 32
Rappahannock 42, Colonial Beach 8
Ridgeview 55, John Battle 0
Riverbend 34, Colonial Forge 17
Riverheads 34, Buffalo Gap 22
Rural Retreat 19, Chilhowie 14
Salem-Va. Beach 40, Ocean Lakes 33, 3OT
Skyline 42, Liberty-Bealeton 6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 29, Hargrave Military 13
Southampton 54, Greensville County 24
Spotswood 34, Harrisonburg 7
St. Annes-Belfield 21, Catholic 0
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 38, Bishop O’Connell 7
Stafford 26, North Stafford 22
Strasburg 42, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 62, Waynesboro 21
Surry County 42, Windsor 12
TJHS 36, Deep Run 14
Tazewell 31, Marion 7
Thomas Dale 42, Meadowbrook 21
Thomas Walker 34, Twin Valley 8
Turner Ashby 35, East Rockingham 0
Union 54, Central – Wise 7
Virginia 48, Richlands 12
Warhill 30, Grafton 20
Warwick 35, Woodside 0
West Point 15, K&Q Central 14
West Springfield 42, West Potomac 12
Western Albemarle 45, Goochland 14
Western Branch 48, Great Bridge 19
Westfield 27, Centreville 19
William Fleming 34, Northside 0
Wilson Memorial 28, Fort Defiance 21
Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Woodbridge 55, Freedom – Woodbridge 0
Woodstock Central 41, Madison County 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.