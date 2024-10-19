PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 34, Glenvar 7 Altavista 28, Gretna 14 Amherst County 52, Brookville 27 Appomattox 51, Chatham 22 Armstrong…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 34, Glenvar 7

Altavista 28, Gretna 14

Amherst County 52, Brookville 27

Appomattox 51, Chatham 22

Armstrong 34, Atlee 7

Bath County 62, Eastern Montgomery 0

Battlefield 29, Gainesville 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Fuqua School 15

Blue Ridge School 49, Norfolk Academy 26

Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Grayson County 8

Briar Woods 32, Potomac Falls 0

Broadway 42, William Monroe 0

Bruton 53, Arcadia 0

Bullis, Md. 42, Episcopal 7

Central of Lunenburg 42, Nottoway 14

Chancellor 22, Culpeper 8

Christiansburg 56, Hidden Valley 0

Clarke County 48, Page County 13

Colgan 54, C.D. Hylton 6

Courtland 35, James Monroe 13

Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 12

Douglas Freeman 50, J.R. Tucker 12

Eastern View 27, Spotsylvania 7

Eastside 51, Twin Springs 14

Edison 40, Annandale 18

Essex 40, Northumberland 8

Floyd County 31, Carroll County 6

Frank Cox 23, Tallwood 20

Franklin 33, Brunswick 6

Franklin County 10, Staunton River 0

Fredericksburg Christian 16, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

Freedom – South Riding 21, Unity Reed 20

GW-Danville 31, Bassett 21

Gar-Field 23, Forest Park 21

Gate City 42, Lee High 39

George Marshall 40, Wakefield 14

George Wythe 40, J.I. Burton 13

Giles 41, Galax 40

Glen Allen 23, Hermitage 16

Graham 27, Lebanon 14

Grassfield 28, Hickory 17

Greenbrier Christian 59, Fishburne Military 12

Grundy 27, Hurley 0

Halifax County 53, Tunstall 0

Hampton 43, Menchville 3

Hayfield 51, Mount Vernon 0

Henrico 22, Mechanicsville High School 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Rustburg 14

Heritage 56, Dominion 6

Herndon 30, McLean 0

Highland Springs 41, Potomac, Md. 0

Honaker 40, Narrows 35

Huguenot 41, Lloyd Bird 14

Independence 36, Riverside 10

James Robinson 49, C. G. Woodson 0

James Wood 34, Fauquier 33

Jefferson Forest 27, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson, W.Va. 48, Millbrook 26

John Champe 40, Woodgrove 28

John Handley 63, Warren County 21

Kellam 42, Princess Anne 14

Kempsville 49, First Colonial 0

Kettle Run 45, Sherando 20

King George 47, Caroline 2

King’s Fork High School 57, Lakeland (VA) 0

Lafayette 48, Tabb 9

Lake Braddock 41, Alexandria City 13

Lake Taylor 64, Manor High School 12

Landon, Md. 49, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28

Langley 48, Yorktown 14

Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 6

Lightridge 21, Stone Bridge 14

Lord Botetourt 21, William Byrd 13

Loudoun County 38, Broad Run 34

Loudoun Valley 55, Rocktown 0

Louisa 49, Charlottesville 14

Magna Vista 42, Martinsville 0

Manchester 53, Clover Hill 0

Matoaca 42, Hopewell 9

Maury 82, Booker T. Washington 0

Middlesex 66, Charles City County High School 28

Midlothian 35, Powhatan 23

Monticello 47, Albemarle 13

Mountain View 30, Brooke Point 27

Nansemond River 28, Indian River 21

Nelson County 55, Dan River 18

North Cross 43, Covenant Day School, N.C. 7

Oakton 48, South Lakes 47

Orange County 28, Fluvanna 21

Oscar Smith 41, Deep Creek 0

Park View-Sterling 30, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 20

Parry McCluer High School 37, Craig County 6

Patrick Henry 49, Cave Spring 7

Patriot 48, Osbourn 7

Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0

Poquoson 34, Smithfield 31, 4OT

Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 18

Pulaski County 63, Blacksburg 19

Radford 28, Patrick County 14

Randolph-Henry 42, Prince Edward County 32

Rappahannock 42, Colonial Beach 8

Ridgeview 55, John Battle 0

Riverbend 34, Colonial Forge 17

Riverheads 34, Buffalo Gap 22

Rural Retreat 19, Chilhowie 14

Salem-Va. Beach 40, Ocean Lakes 33, 3OT

Skyline 42, Liberty-Bealeton 6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 29, Hargrave Military 13

Southampton 54, Greensville County 24

Spotswood 34, Harrisonburg 7

St. Annes-Belfield 21, Catholic 0

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 38, Bishop O’Connell 7

Stafford 26, North Stafford 22

Strasburg 42, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 62, Waynesboro 21

Surry County 42, Windsor 12

TJHS 36, Deep Run 14

Tazewell 31, Marion 7

Thomas Dale 42, Meadowbrook 21

Thomas Walker 34, Twin Valley 8

Turner Ashby 35, East Rockingham 0

Union 54, Central – Wise 7

Virginia 48, Richlands 12

Warhill 30, Grafton 20

Warwick 35, Woodside 0

West Point 15, K&Q Central 14

West Springfield 42, West Potomac 12

Western Albemarle 45, Goochland 14

Western Branch 48, Great Bridge 19

Westfield 27, Centreville 19

William Fleming 34, Northside 0

Wilson Memorial 28, Fort Defiance 21

Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Woodbridge 55, Freedom – Woodbridge 0

Woodstock Central 41, Madison County 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

