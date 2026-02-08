Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 8 EAST California 95, Pittsburgh 80 Hofstra 75, Hampton 59 James Madison 71, UMass 57 Louisville 84, Syracuse…

Sunday, Feb. 8

EAST

California 95, Pittsburgh 80

Hofstra 75, Hampton 59

James Madison 71, UMass 57

Louisville 84, Syracuse 65

Minnesota 63, Rutgers 52

Monmouth 62, Drexel 60, 2OT

Providence 66, Xavier 50

Rhode Island 74, Saint Louis 43

Siena 91, Manhattan 72

Towson 63, Northeastern 55

SOUTH

Campbell 54, North Carolina A&T 46

Clemson 83, Boston College 59

Duke 95, SMU 36

Elon 75, William & Mary 52

Florida 75, Arkansas 69

Florida State 87, Miami (FL) 70

Georgia Tech 74, Stanford 52

LSU 77, Auburn 44

North Carolina 84, Wake Forest 56

North Carolina State 82, Virginia Tech 62

South Carolina 93, Tennessee 50

Virginia 81, Notre Dame 70

MIDWEST

Creighton 80, Marquette 74, OT

Georgia 85, Missouri 66

Indiana 74, Purdue 59

UCLA 69, Michigan 66

USC 70, Illinois 62

Washington 91, Wisconsin 86, OT

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 72, Alabama 69

FAR WEST

Colorado 80, TCU 79

Ohio State 80, Oregon 64

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.