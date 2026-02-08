Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 8
EAST
California 95, Pittsburgh 80
Hofstra 75, Hampton 59
James Madison 71, UMass 57
Louisville 84, Syracuse 65
Minnesota 63, Rutgers 52
Monmouth 62, Drexel 60, 2OT
Providence 66, Xavier 50
Rhode Island 74, Saint Louis 43
Siena 91, Manhattan 72
Towson 63, Northeastern 55
SOUTH
Campbell 54, North Carolina A&T 46
Clemson 83, Boston College 59
Duke 95, SMU 36
Elon 75, William & Mary 52
Florida 75, Arkansas 69
Florida State 87, Miami (FL) 70
Georgia Tech 74, Stanford 52
LSU 77, Auburn 44
North Carolina 84, Wake Forest 56
North Carolina State 82, Virginia Tech 62
South Carolina 93, Tennessee 50
Virginia 81, Notre Dame 70
MIDWEST
Creighton 80, Marquette 74, OT
Georgia 85, Missouri 66
Indiana 74, Purdue 59
UCLA 69, Michigan 66
USC 70, Illinois 62
Washington 91, Wisconsin 86, OT
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 72, Alabama 69
FAR WEST
Colorado 80, TCU 79
Ohio State 80, Oregon 64
___
