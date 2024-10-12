PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 48, Marion 0
Albemarle 27, Goochland 0
Alleghany 27, Carroll County 8
Altavista 74, Dan River 7
Amelia County 29, Prince Edward County 7
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 7
Atlee 29, Patrick Henry 28
Bassett 42, Tunstall 0
Bishop O’Connell 35, St. John Paul the Great 7
Brooke Point 52, Massaponax 35
Bruton 14, Tabb 10
Caroline 56, Chancellor 28
Castlewood 20, Twin Springs 6
Cave Spring 41, Hidden Valley 17
Central of Lunenburg 41, Randolph-Henry 18
Chatham 41, William Campbell 0
Christiansburg 20, Blacksburg 7
Courtland 14, Spotsylvania 0
Craig County 58, Eastern Montgomery 0
Dinwiddie 61, Colonial Heights 0
E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 6
Eastern View 48, James Monroe 19
GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 8
George Wythe 42, Giles 24
Glenvar 49, Patrick County 7
Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13
Grayson County 40, Fort Chiswell 3
Great Bridge 33, Lakeland (VA) 6
Greenbrier Christian 54, Chincoteague 20
Hampton 62, Heritage 18
Hanover 41, Mechanicsville High School 14
Hargrave Military 26, Roanoke Catholic 24
Hermitage 35, Douglas Freeman 31
Holston 26, Patrick Henry 21
Huguenot 32, Manchester 7
I. C. Norcom High School 36, Churchland 20
Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0
Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 14
John Handley 46, Fauquier 3
John Marshall 42, Charles City County High School 0
K&Q Central 37, Mathews 0
Kettle Run 47, Meridian High School 7
King George 58, Culpeper 14
King William 35, Rocktown 12
King’s Fork High School 38, Grassfield 14
Lafayette 33, Warhill 6
Lebanon 39, Rural Retreat 20
Lee High 51, J.I. Burton 0
Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 7
Lord Botetourt 21, Staunton River 0
Louisa 52, Orange County 32
Madison County 48, Luray 33
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 18
Matoaca 13, Thomas Dale 0
Maury 97, Manor High School 0
Mecklenburg County 29, Halifax County 21
Midlothian 59, RHSA 0
Millbrook 34, Liberty-Bealeton 22
Monacan 35, Clover Hill 16
Monticello 53, Charlottesville 0
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 31, Life Christian 0
Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26
Narrows 35, Parry McCluer High School 13
New Kent 14, Jamestown 7
North Stafford 40, Riverbend 33
Northside 35, Franklin County 7
Northumberland 32, Lancaster 18
Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6
Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6
Poquoson 33, York 7
Powhatan 42, Cosby 13
Prince George 40, Meadowbrook 20
Radford 49, James River 7
Rappahannock 13, Essex 8
Riverheads 14, Staunton 0
Rockbridge County 26, Harrisonburg 17
Rye Cove 40, Eastside 8
Salem 56, Pulaski County 40
Sherando 35, James Wood 0
Skyline 57, Manassas Park 2
Smithfield 48, Grafton 7
Southampton 38, Brunswick 6
Spotswood 45, East Rockingham 0
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 14, Paul VI Catholic High School 12
Strasburg 50, Page County 7
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 28
Surry County 30, Franklin 14
Sussex Central 30, Windsor 12
TJHS 30, Mills Godwin 0
The Covenant School 38, Rappahannock County 14
Thomas Walker 39, Hurley 30
Turner Ashby 31, Broadway 6
Union 31, Ridgeview 7
Varina 38, Glen Allen 3
Virginia 45, Tazewell 7
Western Albemarle 27, Fluvanna 21
Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12
Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 0
William Fleming 28, William Byrd 14
Wilson Memorial 29, Buffalo Gap 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
