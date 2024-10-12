PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 48, Marion 0 Albemarle 27, Goochland 0 Alleghany 27, Carroll County 8 Altavista 74, Dan River 7…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 48, Marion 0

Albemarle 27, Goochland 0

Alleghany 27, Carroll County 8

Altavista 74, Dan River 7

Amelia County 29, Prince Edward County 7

Appomattox 34, Nelson County 7

Atlee 29, Patrick Henry 28

Bassett 42, Tunstall 0

Bishop O’Connell 35, St. John Paul the Great 7

Brooke Point 52, Massaponax 35

Bruton 14, Tabb 10

Caroline 56, Chancellor 28

Castlewood 20, Twin Springs 6

Cave Spring 41, Hidden Valley 17

Central of Lunenburg 41, Randolph-Henry 18

Chatham 41, William Campbell 0

Christiansburg 20, Blacksburg 7

Courtland 14, Spotsylvania 0

Craig County 58, Eastern Montgomery 0

Dinwiddie 61, Colonial Heights 0

E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 6

Eastern View 48, James Monroe 19

GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 8

George Wythe 42, Giles 24

Glenvar 49, Patrick County 7

Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13

Grayson County 40, Fort Chiswell 3

Great Bridge 33, Lakeland (VA) 6

Greenbrier Christian 54, Chincoteague 20

Hampton 62, Heritage 18

Hanover 41, Mechanicsville High School 14

Hargrave Military 26, Roanoke Catholic 24

Hermitage 35, Douglas Freeman 31

Holston 26, Patrick Henry 21

Huguenot 32, Manchester 7

I. C. Norcom High School 36, Churchland 20

Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0

Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 14

John Handley 46, Fauquier 3

John Marshall 42, Charles City County High School 0

K&Q Central 37, Mathews 0

Kettle Run 47, Meridian High School 7

King George 58, Culpeper 14

King William 35, Rocktown 12

King’s Fork High School 38, Grassfield 14

Lafayette 33, Warhill 6

Lebanon 39, Rural Retreat 20

Lee High 51, J.I. Burton 0

Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 7

Lord Botetourt 21, Staunton River 0

Louisa 52, Orange County 32

Madison County 48, Luray 33

Magna Vista 43, Gretna 18

Matoaca 13, Thomas Dale 0

Maury 97, Manor High School 0

Mecklenburg County 29, Halifax County 21

Midlothian 59, RHSA 0

Millbrook 34, Liberty-Bealeton 22

Monacan 35, Clover Hill 16

Monticello 53, Charlottesville 0

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 31, Life Christian 0

Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26

Narrows 35, Parry McCluer High School 13

New Kent 14, Jamestown 7

North Stafford 40, Riverbend 33

Northside 35, Franklin County 7

Northumberland 32, Lancaster 18

Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6

Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6

Poquoson 33, York 7

Powhatan 42, Cosby 13

Prince George 40, Meadowbrook 20

Radford 49, James River 7

Rappahannock 13, Essex 8

Riverheads 14, Staunton 0

Rockbridge County 26, Harrisonburg 17

Rye Cove 40, Eastside 8

Salem 56, Pulaski County 40

Sherando 35, James Wood 0

Skyline 57, Manassas Park 2

Smithfield 48, Grafton 7

Southampton 38, Brunswick 6

Spotswood 45, East Rockingham 0

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 14, Paul VI Catholic High School 12

Strasburg 50, Page County 7

Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 28

Surry County 30, Franklin 14

Sussex Central 30, Windsor 12

TJHS 30, Mills Godwin 0

The Covenant School 38, Rappahannock County 14

Thomas Walker 39, Hurley 30

Turner Ashby 31, Broadway 6

Union 31, Ridgeview 7

Varina 38, Glen Allen 3

Virginia 45, Tazewell 7

Western Albemarle 27, Fluvanna 21

Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12

Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 0

William Fleming 28, William Byrd 14

Wilson Memorial 29, Buffalo Gap 21

