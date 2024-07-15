Beware of Hidden Wedding Costs

[IMAGE] Whether you want a grand affair or something simple, weddings can be far more expensive than you think. Even…

Whether you want a grand affair or something simple, weddings can be far more expensive than you think.

Even if you plan ahead, in many cases hidden costs abound. They can even lead to debt. A 2023 The Knot study found that 56% of couples spent more than they anticipated by an average of $7,900.

I’m not surprised. As an ardent and experienced budgeter, I was confident I was doing everything perfectly as I was preparing for my wedding.

I eliminated and reduced wherever possible while maintaining my desired formal-with-a-twist look (I wore brown). Since the venue didn’t allow flowers, I could cross that off my list. The church seated only 97 people, so we were forced to keep the guest list small enough to avoid overspending.

Yet somehow, our final bill wound up at least $6,000 over budget.

Here’s where I blew it and what some of the top wedding planners say are other typical undercounted expenses.

1. Last-Minute Alterations

Although my husband and I avoided the alterations problem, I know plenty of people who didn’t — and suffered the financial consequences.

“Alterations for brides can run anywhere from $300 to $800 depending on fabric, style and what is needed,” says Shafonne Myers, a size inclusivity expert and founder of Pretty Pear Bride based in Temecula, California.

“Throw in a last minute component and there can be an extra charge of up to $200 to $400 because the alteration company is having to work quicker than normal. Groom’s alterations can range from $200 to $500 also depending on style and what is needed,” she adds.

If you think you’ll be gaining or losing weight, be sure to build tailoring into your wedding budget.

2. Heavy Drinkers at the Open Bar

Rather than opt for just beer and wine at the reception, we arranged to have the full bar open for a couple hours before dinner. The hotel representative helped us determine how much it might cost based on the number of people who would be drinking alcohol.

According to Curated Events data, $35 to $45 per person should be fine. That gave us roughly $3,500 for the estimate.

Our estimate was well more than a thousand dollars short.

“Hey guys, the bar is closing,” shouted one of my husband’s college friends to the rest of the gang, as he held two snifters of top-shelf cognac. Soon, everyone rushed in like it was last call at the local pub.

The moral of the story is not to be ungenerous but to think about who is going to be at the wedding — not just the number.

If you’ll be opening the entire bar to your guests, be sure to consider how many of them might be big drinkers and double your estimations for them.

3. Element Emergencies

Because of the unpredictable weather in San Francisco — especially in February — an indoor wedding was most sensible. However, I have certainly been to enough al fresco events, and more often than not there were unanticipated costs.

For instance, I remember one romantic wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. We were gathered on the beach just before sunset. The bride wore a stunning backless gown.

As the ceremony began, a mosquito landed on her left shoulder. And then another, and another, on her and all of her 25 or so wedding guests. In minutes, the swarm descended, and we had to run indoors. Rather than using the free space in the sand, she ended up paying for the indoor area.

Holly Gray, CEO of Anything But Gray Events in Los Angeles, says outdoor weddings are by nature more complicated. If you’re not working with a wedding planner, consider how the weather can turn.

One of Gray’s family members had an outside wedding and the temperature at night dropped dramatically.

“(The bride) fought me on heat lamps, which would have been $750 for a handful,” Gray says. “People left early because it was too cold.”

Whether you need hand fans for heat, umbrellas for rain or netting for bugs, the surprise costs of an outdoor wedding are hidden in plain sight.

4. Build-Your-Own Space Budget Busters

Creating a special environment in a garden or having your ceremony at a rustic spot? That wasn’t for me, but it is for many. In fact, I recently attended a lovely wedding held in an Idaho barn.

If you choose to DIY a space, Jacqueline Vazquez, New York-based owner and CEO of Lifetime Events by Jacqueline, says to get ready for myriad underestimated costs.

One of the most neglected is under everyone’s feet.

“Flooring is very important, and you may even need sub-flooring,” Vazquez says. “The area may need to be leveled, too.”

All that adds up. According to The Event Co., located in Chandler, Arizona, the average price of a dance floor rental alone ranges from $400 to $2,000.

And be sure to account for a power source for the DJ, lights and heated food. Don’t assume you can just plug everything into house outlets — without the proper ones you can overload the electricity.

“A company that provides and operates generators can be $5,000 or more,” Vazquez says. “You can rent a generator and get the gas yourself but hiring a professional is better. They will take care of everything.”

5. Property Damage

Thankfully, my guests didn’t break anything but this isn’t always the case. Mitigating expensive property damage can be a sound reason to spring for a wedding planner, which, according to The Knot, averages about $2,100.

The planner can create a plan to manage the situation, including notifying onsite security so things don’t get out of hand.

“It’s our job to be alert,” Vazquez says. “If you foresee any situations, you can communicate them to us and we’ll be on the lookout.”

You may also want to purchase wedding insurance that will cover not just potential damage or injuries but also protect your investment if you have to delay or cancel your event.

The policies are relatively inexpensive, too. For example, Geico lists a range from $75 to $235, depending on coverage limits and coverage options.

6. Transportation Snafus

I had a vision: sleek stretch limousines ready to transport everyone from the church and take them to the hotel for the reception.

Certainly it seemed like an elegant and affordable indulgence because it was only for an hour at the most. Each car could hold at least a dozen people, so I only needed nine.

Unfortunately, it turned out that the company did not have all of the limousines available that day, so it had to supplement with town cars that fit only four people each. Ka-ching: There went an additional $1,000.

If you contract with a transportation company, be sure to ask how many cars they have in the fleet. Too few can cause problems that you’ll have to fix on the fly, which translates to another added expense.

The Wide World of Wedding Fees

When you begin planning your wedding, you may not anticipate everything you have to pay for. Many of those things aren’t super expensive individually but they definitely add up.

Here are just a few:

— Marriage license. You’ll need to get one for your marriage to be formally recognized. How much it costs depends on your state. For instance, it’s $60 in Alaska and $93 in Alabama.

— Cake cutting. Very often the cost to slice into that beautiful confectionery is not included with the cake itself. To slice and serve, it can easily run a couple of dollars per piece.

— “Hidden” venue costs. Well, they’re not actually hidden because those details will be included in the contract. Read them before signing. For example, there may be an additional charge for set up and cleaning.

— Service charges. Certainly, you may be prepared for how much each meal will be, but also know that 15% to 25% will likely be added to the bill for service.

— Permits. Think you can just set up your event in public for free? Perhaps, but check to see if there is a permit fee. For example, to have a wedding in a Chicago park, it costs between $545 and $905.

— Overtime. You’re having such a great time, why not extend the party to the wee hours? That’s what we did. You may be able to keep the drinks flowing and the DJ spinning, but the overtime will cost you, and it could be more than the rate you got for the planned hours.

— Gratuity. Consider all the people who helped make your event a success. From the caterer to the photographer, tips are part of the overall cost.

Expect the Unexpected

Even with all this extra preparation, it’s smart to set cash aside for anything else you didn’t plan for.

“As a seasoned wedding planner, I always advise my clients to put aside $5,000 in their budget for emergencies that might arise toward the end of the planning process,” Gray says, offering examples like the need for portable bathrooms or umbrellas.

Gray’s “hope for the best but plan for the worst” suggestion is great, and I wish I had done so. When you keep money aside in your budget for unforeseen challenges, you’ll breathe easier knowing there’s wiggle room if necessary.

Better, if you don’t need the emergency money, you can spend it on your honeymoon — which comes with more unexpected costs. But that’s a whole separate story. Just ask me about the taxi from the Rome airport to our hotel…

