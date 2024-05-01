WEC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $622.6 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $622.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.97.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $4.80 to $4.90 per share.

