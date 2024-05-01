Trinity Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $809.6 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $1.35 to $1.55 per share.

