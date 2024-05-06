The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Monday reported a loss…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Monday reported a loss of $128.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $10.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $7.38 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $455 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $154.5 million, or $12.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

