Repligen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.7 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $650 million.

