Materion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $385.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.8 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.20 per share.

