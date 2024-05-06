Farmer Mac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $53.7 million.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $53.7 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.96 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $403.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.7 million.

Farmer Mac shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.