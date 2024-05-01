Corteva, Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $419 million. The Indianapolis-based…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $419 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.56 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

