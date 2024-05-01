Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 7:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at 92 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up