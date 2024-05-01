Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at 92 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

