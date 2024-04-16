The Top Real Estate Companies in Austin

Known for its growing tech presence and booming live music scene, Austin is a great city to call home. With…

Known for its growing tech presence and booming live music scene, Austin is a great city to call home. With the slogan “Keep Austin Weird,” this laid-back Texas city has a contagious vibrancy and enthusiasm. It’s also been deemed the nation’s top housing market in 2024 based on demand, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The average home value in Austin is $546,619, according to Zillow. That’s about an 41% decrease from a year ago.

But if you’re going to buy a home in Austin, it’s important to team up with the right real estate agent. Here are some of the top firms in Austin by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— The Heyl Group

— The Speed & Neuren Group

— Kumara Wilcoxon — Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

— Matt Menard — Austin Real Estate Experts

— Keller Williams Realty Southwest

— Amy Deane – Deane Residential

— Holm Team

— Grossman & Jones Group

— Veritas Group

— STRÜB Residential Group

— How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

The Heyl Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Heyl Group has a history of more than $3 billion in sales. The team brings more than 10 years of experience to the table and has served over 7,000 clients across the cities it covers, which include not just Austin, but also Houston, Atlanta, Dallas and Denver. Within the Austin market, the Heyl Group serves buyers looking for homes in communities that include Horseshoe Bay, Spicewood and Georgetown. It earned $607 million in sales in 2023.

The Speed & Neuren Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Speed & Neuren Group consists of more than 30 professionals, earning $261 million in sales in 2023. The firm serves communities that include Great Hills, Barton Hills, Hyde Park and Travis Heights.

Kumara Wilcoxon — Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

With over 20 years of experience, Kumara Wilcoxon has sold more than $1.3 billion throughout her career, with $196 million in sales in 2023. Wilcoxon boasts access to unlisted properties in the highly competitive Austin luxury market. Along with her colleagues at Kuper Sotheby’s, she also assists buyers and sellers with condos and homes in the Lake Austin, downtown Austin, Old West Austin, Westlake, Tarrytown and Travis Heights neighborhoods.

Matt Menard — Austin Real Estate Experts

Austin Real Estate Experts fields a team of more than 40 professionals. Matt Menard, the firm’s co-founder, has over 28 years of real estate industry experience. Menard alone earned $189 million in sales in 2023. Greg Young, the company’s other co-founder, has more than 19 years of experience in the real estate and home building industries. Austin Real Estate Experts serves communities that include Round Rock, Liberty Hill, Kyle and Lago Vista.

Keller Williams Austin SW

Keller Williams Austin SW is the original flagship Keller Williams office. Led by brokers Linda Ramsey and M.E. Cook, the firm earned $173 million in sales in 2023. It serves the neighborhoods including Rollingwood, Downtown East, Barton Hills and Tarrytown West.

Deane Residential

Amy Deane, the driving force behind Deane Residential, has lived all over Austin and knows the city inside and out. More than 70% of Deane’s properties sell in a private manner due to her ability to connect buyers and sellers, according to the firm’s website. In 2023, Deane earned $135 million in sales. She serves buyers looking for homes in neighborhoods that include Tarrytown, Clarksville, Barton Hills and Travis Heights.

Holm Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Holm Team consists of 10 professionals serving Westlake, Zilker/Barton Hills, Bouldin, Travis Heights, Tarrytown and Clarksville. With over 40 years of combined experience in the Austin real estate industry and over 1,500 clients served, the team has over $1.5 billion in career sales. In 2023, the team earned $126 million in sales.

The Grossman & Jones Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Grossman & Jones Group consists of more than 10 real estate professionals. Todd Grossman, one of the firm’s principal agents, began his real estate career in 2000 and relocated to Austin in 2009, where he specializes in luxury and waterfront properties in neighborhoods such as Westlake and Lake Travis. Michelle Jones, the firm’s other principal agent, became licensed to sell real estate in 2005 and focuses on luxury real estate. The team’s reach extends to neighborhoods that include Barton Hills, Briarcliff, Hyde Park and Marble Falls.

Veritas Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Veritas Group was founded in 2018 and focuses on the Dripping Springs, Hill Country and Austin markets. In 2023, the firm, which consists of six real estate professionals, earned more than $117 million in real estate sales. Mark and France Clausen, the firm’s founders, have been investors in real estate for more than 25 years and now focus on luxury real estate.

STRÜB Residential Group

Affiliated with Compass, STRÜB Residential Group was founded in 2007. In 2023, the team closed $116 million in sales. STRÜB Residential Group is a team of five that works with buyers looking for homes in neighborhoods that include Barton Hills, Lake Travis, Northwest Hills, West Lake Hills and Dripping Springs.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Austin might start with one of the firms above. It’s best to interview several real estate agents before landing on someone to work with.

Buying a home is a huge undertaking, and given that Austin is a pricier real estate market, it’s important to find someone who will help you make the most of your budget.

More from U.S. News

The Top Real Estate Companies in the U.S.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent

Want to Buy a House in 2024? Follow these 14 Steps

The Top Real Estate Companies in Austin originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/17/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.