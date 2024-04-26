Roper Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $382 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $382 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.34 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.42 to $4.46.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.05 to $18.25 per share.

