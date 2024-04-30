Prudential: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.14 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $3.12.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $21.7 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.78 billion.

