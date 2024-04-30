NeoGenomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.1…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.8 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 57 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $650 million to $660 million.

