KLA: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $601.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $4.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.94 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.47 to $6.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.63 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

