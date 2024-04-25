Escalade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Thursday reported profit of $1.8 million in its…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Thursday reported profit of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period.

