Dow Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $516 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.77 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 billion.

