Cushman & Wakefield: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:44 PM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

