Woman dies after fall in cave in western Virginia

STAFFORDSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A woman died after a fall inside a cave in western Virginia, authorities said.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Moye said the woman, identified as Autumn Nicole Draper, 38, of Fairlawn, was not wearing a helmet or using appropriate rappelling gear, The Roanoke Times reported.

Rescuer workers responded on Jan. 12 to a 911 call reporting that a woman had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters) inside a cave in the Staffordsville community, and found the woman dead, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on social media. Staffordsville is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) west of Richmond.

Moye said the 911 caller had been in the cave on private property with Draper. Investigators don’t suspect foul play, he said, but they are waiting to review the results of a regional medical examiner’s report, which is expected by the end of next week.

