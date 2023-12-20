Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 58, W.T. Woodson 50
Altavista 57, Brookville 48
Amelia County 47, Westmoreland County 42
Catholic 79, Fleming Co., Ky. 62
Centreville 59, Battlefield 58, OT
Churchland 53, Norcom 41
Fairfax 74, West Springfield 43
Floyd County 52, Pulaski Co., Ky. 49
Frank Cox 66, Hickory 42
George Marshall 38, Washington-Liberty 22
George Wythe 84, Pineville, Ky. 69
Graham 67, Grayson County 29
Highland-Monterey 67, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 39
Hoover, Ala. 88, Gate City 37
Huguenot 81, Powhatan 67
James River 70, Midlothian, Texas 67
Lake Taylor 70, Booker T. Washington 28
Lancaster 47, Middlesex 38
Lincoln Co., Ky. 60, Carmel 55
Lloyd Bird 59, Clover Hill 46
Loudoun Valley 70, Woodgrove 55
Manchester 82, Monacan 53
Marion, S.D. 80, Patrick Henry 64
Maury 49, Granby 19
Nansemond River 48, Tabb 28
Northampton 65, Nandua 54
Peninsula Catholic 76, Cin. Taft, Ohio 73
Peninsula Catholic 76, Taft, Texas 73
Riverside, Ore. 64, Brooke Point 48
Skyline, Wash. 72, Manassas Park 34
Sussex Central 41, Surry County 27
Warhill 59, Warwick 57
Tarkanian Classic=
Bishop O’Connell 66, Clovis West, Calif. 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
First Colonial vs. Deep Creek, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.