Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 58, W.T. Woodson 50

Altavista 57, Brookville 48

Amelia County 47, Westmoreland County 42

Catholic 79, Fleming Co., Ky. 62

Centreville 59, Battlefield 58, OT

Churchland 53, Norcom 41

Fairfax 74, West Springfield 43

Floyd County 52, Pulaski Co., Ky. 49

Frank Cox 66, Hickory 42

George Marshall 38, Washington-Liberty 22

George Wythe 84, Pineville, Ky. 69

Graham 67, Grayson County 29

Highland-Monterey 67, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 39

Hoover, Ala. 88, Gate City 37

Huguenot 81, Powhatan 67

James River 70, Midlothian, Texas 67

Lake Taylor 70, Booker T. Washington 28

Lancaster 47, Middlesex 38

Lincoln Co., Ky. 60, Carmel 55

Lloyd Bird 59, Clover Hill 46

Loudoun Valley 70, Woodgrove 55

Manchester 82, Monacan 53

Marion, S.D. 80, Patrick Henry 64

Maury 49, Granby 19

Nansemond River 48, Tabb 28

Northampton 65, Nandua 54

Peninsula Catholic 76, Cin. Taft, Ohio 73

Peninsula Catholic 76, Taft, Texas 73

Riverside, Ore. 64, Brooke Point 48

Skyline, Wash. 72, Manassas Park 34

Sussex Central 41, Surry County 27

Warhill 59, Warwick 57

Tarkanian Classic=

Bishop O’Connell 66, Clovis West, Calif. 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

First Colonial vs. Deep Creek, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

