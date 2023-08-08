SciPlay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million. The…

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The digital games developer posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.7 million.

