Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up