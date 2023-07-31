Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.4 million. The…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

