Atrion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.98 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

Atrion shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $600.40, a decline of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

