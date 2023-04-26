2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Canon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Canon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:18 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $426.6 million.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.34 billion in the period.

Canon shares have increased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

