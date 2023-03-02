Stratasys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $651.5 million.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 24 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $670 million.

