CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|660½
|660¾
|660½
|660¾
|—6
|May
|682
|690¾
|667¼
|689½
|+10¼
|Jul
|692½
|701¼
|678¼
|700½
|+10½
|Sep
|703¼
|712¼
|690
|711½
|+10½
|Dec
|720½
|728
|706½
|727
|+9¾
|Mar
|732½
|739½
|718¼
|739¼
|+10¼
|May
|726¾
|742½
|722¼
|742½
|+9
|Jul
|706
|725¾
|705
|722½
|+5½
|Est. sales 52,645.
|Fri.’s sales 100,745
|Fri.’s open int 378,336,
|up 521
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|622¼
|629
|622¼
|625½
|+1¼
|May
|619
|620¼
|608½
|616½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|608
|609
|598
|605¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|566¾
|568
|558½
|565
|—
|½
|Dec
|558¾
|561½
|552½
|559
|+1¼
|Mar
|567½
|569½
|561¼
|567
|+¾
|May
|572¼
|574½
|565¼
|571¾
|+½
|Jul
|573¾
|576½
|568¾
|573¼
|Sep
|544¾
|547¾
|544¾
|547¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|534¾
|537½
|530¾
|536½
|+2¾
|Mar
|542½
|542½
|542½
|542½
|+2½
|Dec
|493¾
|494
|493
|493½
|+3
|Est. sales 135,353.
|Fri.’s sales 253,726
|Fri.’s open int 1,328,565,
|up 9,044
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|348
|348½
|342¾
|346½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|349
|349
|343
|345¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 63.
|Fri.’s sales 254
|Fri.’s open int 4,580
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1521¾
|1524¾
|1515
|1519¾
|+6¾
|May
|1514¾
|1516½
|1495½
|1504¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|1501¾
|1504
|1483½
|1492¼
|—2½
|Aug
|1465¼
|1465¾
|1445¼
|1453
|—5
|Sep
|1397¾
|1399½
|1379
|1384¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1363½
|1366
|1345¾
|1351
|—6½
|Jan
|1365¼
|1369
|1352¾
|1356
|—6
|Mar
|1355¾
|1360¾
|1343¼
|1347¾
|—5½
|May
|1359¾
|1359¾
|1343
|1346¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|1346¼
|1346¼
|1346¼
|1346¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1298½
|1299¾
|1286½
|1289¼
|—3¾
|Jan
|1299
|1299
|1299
|1299
|+5
|Est. sales 94,856.
|Fri.’s sales 173,644
|Fri.’s open int 703,060,
|up 3,105
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|56.83
|57.24
|55.36
|56.73
|+.12
|Jul
|57.00
|57.43
|55.58
|56.88
|+.11
|Aug
|56.64
|57.04
|55.27
|56.45
|+.02
|Sep
|56.47
|56.47
|54.91
|55.97
|—.08
|Oct
|55.67
|55.97
|54.51
|55.47
|—.14
|Dec
|55.84
|55.89
|54.32
|55.23
|—.17
|Jan
|55.50
|55.56
|54.23
|55.04
|—.22
|Mar
|55.41
|55.55
|54.48
|54.96
|—.15
|May
|54.98
|54.98
|54.98
|54.98
|—.11
|Jul
|54.89
|54.89
|54.70
|54.70
|—.46
|Aug
|54.65
|54.65
|54.65
|54.65
|—.40
|Sep
|54.40
|54.40
|54.40
|54.40
|—.51
|Dec
|54.57
|54.57
|54.35
|54.35
|—.26
|Est. sales 69,048.
|Fri.’s sales 165,727
|Fri.’s open int 461,609,
|up 6,254
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|502.00
|502.00
|497.00
|497.00
|—1.80
|May
|487.50
|490.00
|482.70
|483.50
|—2.40
|Jul
|478.80
|480.70
|474.00
|474.70
|—2.50
|Aug
|467.40
|467.70
|462.30
|462.80
|—2.70
|Sep
|451.40
|452.60
|447.10
|447.50
|—2.90
|Oct
|438.90
|439.70
|435.20
|435.60
|—2.30
|Dec
|436.40
|437.50
|432.50
|432.90
|—2.00
|Jan
|430.00
|430.80
|427.30
|427.50
|—1.40
|Mar
|418.40
|418.90
|415.10
|415.10
|—1.80
|May
|410.10
|410.10
|409.50
|409.50
|—.80
|Est. sales 40,763.
|Fri.’s sales 97,357
|Fri.’s open int 446,995
