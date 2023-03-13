CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 660½ 660¾ 660½ 660¾ —6 May 682 690¾ 667¼ 689½ +10¼ Jul 692½ 701¼ 678¼ 700½ +10½ Sep 703¼ 712¼ 690 711½ +10½ Dec 720½ 728 706½ 727 +9¾ Mar 732½ 739½ 718¼ 739¼ +10¼ May 726¾ 742½ 722¼ 742½ +9 Jul 706 725¾ 705 722½ +5½ Est. sales 52,645. Fri.’s sales 100,745 Fri.’s open int 378,336, up 521 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 622¼ 629 622¼ 625½ +1¼ May 619 620¼ 608½ 616½ — ¾ Jul 608 609 598 605¼ —1¼ Sep 566¾ 568 558½ 565 — ½ Dec 558¾ 561½ 552½ 559 +1¼ Mar 567½ 569½ 561¼ 567 +¾ May 572¼ 574½ 565¼ 571¾ +½ Jul 573¾ 576½ 568¾ 573¼ Sep 544¾ 547¾ 544¾ 547¾ +3¾ Dec 534¾ 537½ 530¾ 536½ +2¾ Mar 542½ 542½ 542½ 542½ +2½ Dec 493¾ 494 493 493½ +3 Est. sales 135,353. Fri.’s sales 253,726 Fri.’s open int 1,328,565, up 9,044 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 348 348½ 342¾ 346½ — ¼ Jul 349 349 343 345¾ —1¼ Est. sales 63. Fri.’s sales 254 Fri.’s open int 4,580 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1521¾ 1524¾ 1515 1519¾ +6¾ May 1514¾ 1516½ 1495½ 1504¾ —2¼ Jul 1501¾ 1504 1483½ 1492¼ —2½ Aug 1465¼ 1465¾ 1445¼ 1453 —5 Sep 1397¾ 1399½ 1379 1384¼ —6¼ Nov 1363½ 1366 1345¾ 1351 —6½ Jan 1365¼ 1369 1352¾ 1356 —6 Mar 1355¾ 1360¾ 1343¼ 1347¾ —5½ May 1359¾ 1359¾ 1343 1346¼ —5¾ Jul 1346¼ 1346¼ 1346¼ 1346¼ —7¼ Nov 1298½ 1299¾ 1286½ 1289¼ —3¾ Jan 1299 1299 1299 1299 +5 Est. sales 94,856. Fri.’s sales 173,644 Fri.’s open int 703,060, up 3,105 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 56.83 57.24 55.36 56.73 +.12 Jul 57.00 57.43 55.58 56.88 +.11 Aug 56.64 57.04 55.27 56.45 +.02 Sep 56.47 56.47 54.91 55.97 —.08 Oct 55.67 55.97 54.51 55.47 —.14 Dec 55.84 55.89 54.32 55.23 —.17 Jan 55.50 55.56 54.23 55.04 —.22 Mar 55.41 55.55 54.48 54.96 —.15 May 54.98 54.98 54.98 54.98 —.11 Jul 54.89 54.89 54.70 54.70 —.46 Aug 54.65 54.65 54.65 54.65 —.40 Sep 54.40 54.40 54.40 54.40 —.51 Dec 54.57 54.57 54.35 54.35 —.26 Est. sales 69,048. Fri.’s sales 165,727 Fri.’s open int 461,609, up 6,254 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 502.00 502.00 497.00 497.00 —1.80 May 487.50 490.00 482.70 483.50 —2.40 Jul 478.80 480.70 474.00 474.70 —2.50 Aug 467.40 467.70 462.30 462.80 —2.70 Sep 451.40 452.60 447.10 447.50 —2.90 Oct 438.90 439.70 435.20 435.60 —2.30 Dec 436.40 437.50 432.50 432.90 —2.00 Jan 430.00 430.80 427.30 427.50 —1.40 Mar 418.40 418.90 415.10 415.10 —1.80 May 410.10 410.10 409.50 409.50 —.80 Est. sales 40,763. Fri.’s sales 97,357 Fri.’s open int 446,995

