Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 6:55 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $31.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.7 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.8 billion.

