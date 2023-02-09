Universal Truckload: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $33.4 million…

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $458.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.6 million, or $6.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

