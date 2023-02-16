Hannon Armstrong: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.2 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.5 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $111.4 million.

