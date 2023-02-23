Century: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $113.5 million, after…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $113.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $529.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $14.1 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.78 billion.

Century shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.36, a drop of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.