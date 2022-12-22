BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 766¾ 777 761½ 761½ —6¼
May 774¼ 784½ 769¾ 770¼ —5
Jul 779¾ 788¼ 774¼ 774¾ —4¾
Sep 787 794¼ 781¼ 781½ —4½
Dec 797½ 805¼ 793 793 —4½
Mar 804½ 810½ 800½ 800½ —2½
Jul 790 791¼ 785 785 —1¼
Est. sales 21,131. Wed.’s sales 77,175
Wed.’s open int 331,760
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 662 664¾ 658¾ 659 —3¼
May 661¼ 664¼ 658½ 658¾ —3
Jul 654¾ 657¾ 652 652½ —3
Sep 614¾ 616¼ 612¾ 613¼ —1¾
Dec 602 603½ 600¼ 601 —1¼
Mar 610 611¼ 608½ 608¾ —1¾
May 612 612 612 612 —2¼
Dec 558½ 560 558½ 559¼ —1
Est. sales 44,597. Wed.’s sales 188,406
Wed.’s open int 1,190,585, up 2,804
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 345¾ 348 343½ 347
May 345 346 344¼ 345½ +1¾
Est. sales 107. Wed.’s sales 277
Wed.’s open int 4,342
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1480 1484 1463½ 1464¾ —16¼
Mar 1483¾ 1487¾ 1468 1469 —15½
May 1486½ 1490½ 1472 1472¾ —14¾
Jul 1489½ 1492½ 1475 1475¾ —14¼
Aug 1470¾ 1471¼ 1455½ 1456¼ —12¾
Sep 1417¼ 1418¾ 1405½ 1405½ —11
Nov 1389 1393¼ 1380 1380¾ —9¾
Jan 1389¾ 1389¾ 1383 1383¼ —9¼
Mar 1382½ 1387 1374¾ 1375½ —8¼
Jul 1377¼ 1377¼ 1373¾ 1373¾ —7
Nov 1324¼ 1324¼ 1316¼ 1317½ —5¾
Est. sales 93,422. Wed.’s sales 172,063
Wed.’s open int 621,060
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 66.20 66.40 65.31 65.36 —.95
Mar 64.74 65.00 63.75 63.77 —1.06
May 63.71 64.00 62.97 62.99 —.86
Jul 63.10 63.23 62.40 62.40 —.73
Aug 62.52 62.58 61.85 61.85 —.64
Sep 61.60 61.68 61.48 61.54 —.36
Oct 61.15 61.54 60.90 60.90 —.42
Dec 60.94 61.27 60.58 60.60 —.39
Jan 60.86 60.86 60.78 60.78 +.06
Est. sales 36,116. Wed.’s sales 118,130
Wed.’s open int 387,092
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 456.00 456.20 448.00 448.90 —7.10
Mar 452.40 452.80 444.50 445.60 —7.10
May 445.40 445.50 437.80 439.20 —6.10
Jul 440.30 440.40 433.90 435.10 —5.20
Aug 432.40 432.80 426.90 428.50 —4.30
Sep 421.60 422.10 416.90 418.10 —4.10
Oct 410.20 411.00 405.60 406.60 —3.60
Dec 407.20 408.00 403.00 404.80 —2.60
Jan 405.00 405.00 402.20 402.20 —3.10
Est. sales 36,280. Wed.’s sales 97,368
Wed.’s open int 412,019, up 4,273

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up