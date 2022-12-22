CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|766¾
|777
|761½
|761½
|—6¼
|May
|774¼
|784½
|769¾
|770¼
|—5
|Jul
|779¾
|788¼
|774¼
|774¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|787
|794¼
|781¼
|781½
|—4½
|Dec
|797½
|805¼
|793
|793
|—4½
|Mar
|804½
|810½
|800½
|800½
|—2½
|Jul
|790
|791¼
|785
|785
|—1¼
|Est. sales 21,131.
|Wed.’s sales 77,175
|Wed.’s open int 331,760
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|662
|664¾
|658¾
|659
|—3¼
|May
|661¼
|664¼
|658½
|658¾
|—3
|Jul
|654¾
|657¾
|652
|652½
|—3
|Sep
|614¾
|616¼
|612¾
|613¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|602
|603½
|600¼
|601
|—1¼
|Mar
|610
|611¼
|608½
|608¾
|—1¾
|May
|612
|612
|612
|612
|—2¼
|Dec
|558½
|560
|558½
|559¼
|—1
|Est. sales 44,597.
|Wed.’s sales 188,406
|Wed.’s open int 1,190,585,
|up 2,804
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|345¾
|348
|343½
|347
|+¾
|May
|345
|346
|344¼
|345½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 107.
|Wed.’s sales 277
|Wed.’s open int 4,342
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1480
|1484
|1463½
|1464¾
|—16¼
|Mar
|1483¾
|1487¾
|1468
|1469
|—15½
|May
|1486½
|1490½
|1472
|1472¾
|—14¾
|Jul
|1489½
|1492½
|1475
|1475¾
|—14¼
|Aug
|1470¾
|1471¼
|1455½
|1456¼
|—12¾
|Sep
|1417¼
|1418¾
|1405½
|1405½
|—11
|Nov
|1389
|1393¼
|1380
|1380¾
|—9¾
|Jan
|1389¾
|1389¾
|1383
|1383¼
|—9¼
|Mar
|1382½
|1387
|1374¾
|1375½
|—8¼
|Jul
|1377¼
|1377¼
|1373¾
|1373¾
|—7
|Nov
|1324¼
|1324¼
|1316¼
|1317½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 93,422.
|Wed.’s sales 172,063
|Wed.’s open int 621,060
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|66.20
|66.40
|65.31
|65.36
|—.95
|Mar
|64.74
|65.00
|63.75
|63.77
|—1.06
|May
|63.71
|64.00
|62.97
|62.99
|—.86
|Jul
|63.10
|63.23
|62.40
|62.40
|—.73
|Aug
|62.52
|62.58
|61.85
|61.85
|—.64
|Sep
|61.60
|61.68
|61.48
|61.54
|—.36
|Oct
|61.15
|61.54
|60.90
|60.90
|—.42
|Dec
|60.94
|61.27
|60.58
|60.60
|—.39
|Jan
|60.86
|60.86
|60.78
|60.78
|+.06
|Est. sales 36,116.
|Wed.’s sales 118,130
|Wed.’s open int 387,092
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|456.00
|456.20
|448.00
|448.90
|—7.10
|Mar
|452.40
|452.80
|444.50
|445.60
|—7.10
|May
|445.40
|445.50
|437.80
|439.20
|—6.10
|Jul
|440.30
|440.40
|433.90
|435.10
|—5.20
|Aug
|432.40
|432.80
|426.90
|428.50
|—4.30
|Sep
|421.60
|422.10
|416.90
|418.10
|—4.10
|Oct
|410.20
|411.00
|405.60
|406.60
|—3.60
|Dec
|407.20
|408.00
|403.00
|404.80
|—2.60
|Jan
|405.00
|405.00
|402.20
|402.20
|—3.10
|Est. sales 36,280.
|Wed.’s sales 97,368
|Wed.’s open int 412,019,
|up 4,273
