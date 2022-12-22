CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 766¾ 777 761½ 761½ —6¼ May 774¼ 784½ 769¾ 770¼ —5 Jul 779¾ 788¼ 774¼ 774¾ —4¾ Sep 787 794¼ 781¼ 781½ —4½ Dec 797½ 805¼ 793 793 —4½ Mar 804½ 810½ 800½ 800½ —2½ Jul 790 791¼ 785 785 —1¼ Est. sales 21,131. Wed.’s sales 77,175 Wed.’s open int 331,760 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 662 664¾ 658¾ 659 —3¼ May 661¼ 664¼ 658½ 658¾ —3 Jul 654¾ 657¾ 652 652½ —3 Sep 614¾ 616¼ 612¾ 613¼ —1¾ Dec 602 603½ 600¼ 601 —1¼ Mar 610 611¼ 608½ 608¾ —1¾ May 612 612 612 612 —2¼ Dec 558½ 560 558½ 559¼ —1 Est. sales 44,597. Wed.’s sales 188,406 Wed.’s open int 1,190,585, up 2,804 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 345¾ 348 343½ 347 +¾ May 345 346 344¼ 345½ +1¾ Est. sales 107. Wed.’s sales 277 Wed.’s open int 4,342 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1480 1484 1463½ 1464¾ —16¼ Mar 1483¾ 1487¾ 1468 1469 —15½ May 1486½ 1490½ 1472 1472¾ —14¾ Jul 1489½ 1492½ 1475 1475¾ —14¼ Aug 1470¾ 1471¼ 1455½ 1456¼ —12¾ Sep 1417¼ 1418¾ 1405½ 1405½ —11 Nov 1389 1393¼ 1380 1380¾ —9¾ Jan 1389¾ 1389¾ 1383 1383¼ —9¼ Mar 1382½ 1387 1374¾ 1375½ —8¼ Jul 1377¼ 1377¼ 1373¾ 1373¾ —7 Nov 1324¼ 1324¼ 1316¼ 1317½ —5¾ Est. sales 93,422. Wed.’s sales 172,063 Wed.’s open int 621,060 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 66.20 66.40 65.31 65.36 —.95 Mar 64.74 65.00 63.75 63.77 —1.06 May 63.71 64.00 62.97 62.99 —.86 Jul 63.10 63.23 62.40 62.40 —.73 Aug 62.52 62.58 61.85 61.85 —.64 Sep 61.60 61.68 61.48 61.54 —.36 Oct 61.15 61.54 60.90 60.90 —.42 Dec 60.94 61.27 60.58 60.60 —.39 Jan 60.86 60.86 60.78 60.78 +.06 Est. sales 36,116. Wed.’s sales 118,130 Wed.’s open int 387,092 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 456.00 456.20 448.00 448.90 —7.10 Mar 452.40 452.80 444.50 445.60 —7.10 May 445.40 445.50 437.80 439.20 —6.10 Jul 440.30 440.40 433.90 435.10 —5.20 Aug 432.40 432.80 426.90 428.50 —4.30 Sep 421.60 422.10 416.90 418.10 —4.10 Oct 410.20 411.00 405.60 406.60 —3.60 Dec 407.20 408.00 403.00 404.80 —2.60 Jan 405.00 405.00 402.20 402.20 —3.10 Est. sales 36,280. Wed.’s sales 97,368 Wed.’s open int 412,019, up 4,273

