Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 14533.28 – .33 – .22 – 15.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2125.49 – .55 – .04 – 13.43

Emerging Markets 336.40 + .56 – .19 – 22.35

Equity Income Fund 15879.35 – .67 – .70 – 10.97

GNMA 720.54 – .16 + .26 – 7.37

General Municipal Debt 1394.04 + .18 – 9.35

Gold Fund 282.50 + .75 – 2.97 – 23.59

High Current Yield 2305.73 + .26 + .36 – 11.54

High Yield Municipal 664.96 + .08 + .25 – 10.79

International Fund 1983.27 + .52 + .30 – 21.38

Science and Technology Fund 3894.75 – .42 + .30 – 31.94

Short Investment Grade 374.34 + .04 – .04 – 3.97

Short Municipal 189.54 + .04 + .12 – 1.87

US Government 661.16 – .15 + .20 – 8.95

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

