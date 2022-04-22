RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 4:05 PM

Wheat for May was off 2.50 cents at $10.6550 a bushel; May corn fell 6.25 cents at $7.93 a bushel, May oats rose 9.75 cents at $7.2125 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 32.25 cents at $17.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 1.65 cents at $1.4245 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $1.5795 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1 cent at $1.1185 a pound.

