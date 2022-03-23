RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | 3 UN resolutions to help Ukraine | How to help
Home » Latest News » TemperPack secures $140M round…

TemperPack secures $140M round led by Goldman Sachs

Washington Business Journal

March 23, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Richmond’s TemperPack Technologies Inc., a maker of sustainable packing products, has secured $140 million in new equity financing led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

It’s the largest funding round for a Richmond-area company in at least two years, according to Crunchbase data.

The round of funding announced Tuesday also includes participation from existing TemperPack investors Grosvenor Food & AgTech of the U.K., Birmingham, Alabama’s Harbert Growth Partners, San Francisco’s Tao Capital Partners, D.C.’s Revolution Growth, Durham, North Carolina’s SJF Ventures and Chevy Chase, Maryland’s Arborview Capital.

TemperPack said it would use the funding to expand its capacity, grow its geographic footprint and extend its customer reach. The company’s flagship ClimaCool product is an insulation material that replaces Styrofoam coolers for use in shipping food and life sciences products. The company says the product reduces plastic waste and carbon emissions. The ClimaCool…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up