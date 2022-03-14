Fans will no longer need to remove their keys and wallets from their pockets before entering Nationals Park

Fans going to Washington Nationals games this season will no longer need to take off their jackets, remove keys and…

Fans going to Washington Nationals games this season will no longer need to take off their jackets, remove keys and wallets from their pockets or have some small bags searched as they enter Nationals Park thanks to an investment in new security technology.

The Nationals said Friday the ballpark has been outfitted with new OpenGate technology from Ohio firm CEIA USA Ltd. at all entrances. Instead of removing items, fans will simply walk through the screening system in a single-file line before presenting their tickets. The Nats said the new technology will streamline entry into the ballpark.

The Nationals declined to say how much the new technology cost. Online sales listings of the technology say the CEIA OpenGate detection systems cost roughly $15,000 to $18,000 per screening gate.

The Nationals also said Friday that, as part of the new procedures, all bags bigger than a clutch must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and may not be larger than 16-by-16-by-8 inches. Fans with clear bags…