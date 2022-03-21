Amazon to open new Prince George’s delivery station — built for it from the ground up

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has inked a deal for a new delivery station in Prince George’s County, the company said.…

The approximately 130,000-square-foot facility will be Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) first station built for it from the ground up in Greater Washington. The company signed the lease this month for the site 3700 Forestville Road in Forestville. Construction hasn’t started yet, but the station is expected to open in 2023, Amazon said.

Nearby fulfillment centers ship packages to these delivery stations, which then power the final stretch, or last mile, by loading the packages onto delivery vehicles and delivering them to customers to complete the e-commerce platform’s order process.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to share the cost of the lease and other terms of the lease. Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD), a global real estate firm headquartered in San Francisco, owns and is developing the building. Spokespeople for Prologis didn’t respond to requests for comment.

