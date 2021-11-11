Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Tennessee

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Tennessee last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Tennessee last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Tennessee rankings are available for more than 1,300 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Tennessee

— McFadden School of Excellence is a K-5 magnet school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with about 390 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Merrol Hyde Magnet School is a K-12 magnet school in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with about 660 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Discovery School is a K-6 magnet school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with almost 400 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Clovercroft Elementary School is a K-5 school in Franklin, Tennessee, with almost 760 students, 27% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Julia Green Elementary is a K-4 magnet school in Nashville, Tennessee, with 445 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Tennessee elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Tennessee

— Central Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It has almost 1,250 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Merrol Hyde Magnet School is a K-12 magnet school in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with about 660 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Thurman Francis Arts Academy/Magnet School for the Arts is a PK-8 magnet school in Smyrna, Tennessee, with about 680 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

— Meigs Middle is a magnet school serving grades 5-8 in Nashville, Tennessee. It has more than 690 students, 44% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Brentwood Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Brentwood, Tennessee, with more than 1,300 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Tennessee middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Tennessee

— Nashville Classical is a K-6 charter school in Nashville, Tennessee, with more than 440 students, 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 47% did so for reading.

— Purpose Prep is a K-4 charter school in Nashville, Tennessee, with almost 370 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 52% did so for reading.

— Aurora Collegiate Academy is a K-5 charter school in Memphis, Tennessee, with 325 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 37% did so for reading.

— Rocketship United is a K-4 charter school in Nashville, Tennessee, with more than 550 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 39-to-1; 48% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 28% did so for reading.

— Circles of Success Learning Academy is a K-5 charter school in Memphis, Tennessee, with about 230 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 37% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 27% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Tennessee charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Tennessee

— Valor Flagship Academy is a charter school serving grades 5-10 in Nashville, Tennessee. It has about 960 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

— Valor Voyager Academy is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in Nashville, Tennessee. It has about 500 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 54% did so for reading.

— Memphis Rise Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-11 in Memphis, Tennessee. It has about 660 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 32% did so for reading.

— East End Preparatory School is a K-8 charter school in Nashville, Tennessee, with more than 900 students, 92% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 31-to-1; 43% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 31% did so for reading.

— KIPP Academy Nashville is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in Nashville, Tennessee. It has almost 380 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 28% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Tennessee charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Tennessee

— McFadden School of Excellence is a K-5 magnet school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with about 390 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Merrol Hyde Magnet School is a K-12 magnet school in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with about 660 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Discovery School is a K-6 magnet school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with almost 400 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Julia Green Elementary is a K-4 magnet school in Nashville, Tennessee, with 445 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Lockeland Elementary is a K-4 magnet school in Nashville, Tennessee, with almost 300 students, 10% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Tennessee magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Tennessee

— Central Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It has almost 1,250 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Merrol Hyde Magnet School is a K-12 magnet school in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with about 660 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Thurman Francis Arts Academy/Magnet School for the Arts is a PK-8 magnet school in Smyrna, Tennessee, with about 680 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

— Meigs Middle is a magnet school serving grades 5-8 in Nashville, Tennessee. It has more than 690 students, 44% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Martin Luther King Jr. School is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. It has about 1,280 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Tennessee magnet middle schools.

