AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda

Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right-wing

Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

At six months, Biden convenes Cabinet but roadblocks loom

New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators

3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines

McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as cases spike

Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine

Pentagon review: What happens if ‘nuclear football’ is lost?

