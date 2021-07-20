Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel

Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

AP source: Biden looks to increase staffing of Cuba embassy

New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump

Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Library of Congress has a new chief for its Digital Innovation Lab

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up