Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act
McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel
Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote
In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
AP source: Biden looks to increase staffing of Cuba embassy
New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection
Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump
Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.