Balanced Fund 14888.55 + .44 – .18 + 11.78

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.34 – .10 + 10.70

Emerging Markets 424.41 + .17 – .07 + 16.23

Equity Income Fund 14160.76 + 1.21 – .28 + 3.57

GNMA 786.16 – .03 – .02 + 3.33

General Municipal Debt 1490.88 + .05 + .29 + 4.71

Gold Fund 396.78 + 2.49 – 2.76 + 25.04

High Current Yield 2442.89 + .17 + .14 + 3.98

High Yield Municipal 699.09 + .09 + .49 + 3.72

International Fund 2223.84 + .99 + .75 + 10.59

Science and Technology Fund 4658.84 + 1.08 + .39 + 45.25

Short Investment Grade 388.48 – .04 + .05 + 4.00

Short Municipal 192.73 + .03 + .08 + 1.73

US Government 744.80 + .38 + .62 + 8.02

