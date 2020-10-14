Ravens’ Mark Ingram ‘not jealous’ of Derrick Henry’s incredible stiff arm

Mark Ingram ‘not jealous’ of Derrick Henry’s epic stiff arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Titans running back and…

Titans running back and giant of a man Derrick Henry blew up Twitter Tuesday night when he unleashed one of the most vicious, hilarious stiff arms in recent memory.

Henry throws veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the ground like a ragdoll. The ease with which Henry disposes of Norman is comical, and it led to plenty of internet jokes and reactions during the game.

It also led to an obvious, though unfortunate, comparison for Ravens fans who have seen Henry do this before.

Yikes. That’s a memory most Ravens fans would be happy to forget.

Henry’s moment also led to a question for Ravens running back Mark Ingram on Wednesday. Ingram is also known for running angry and doling out the occasional epic stiff arm, and he was asked what he thought of Henry’s version.

“I could do that to somebody else, so I’m not jealous,” Ingram told reporters. “But he’s a big dude, and obviously he has a great stiff arm. But my stiff arm’s pretty strong too. So I feel like if a DB came up to me, a little reckless, thinking that it was sweet, I could probably toss him out the club too.”

Count us as believers. Ingram runs like he seeks out contact when he has the ball in his hands, and we don’t have any doubt in his ability to stiff arm most NFL defensive backs into oblivion, just like Henry. They just hit differently at Alabama, the alma mater for both runners.