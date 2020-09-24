Balanced Fund 13543.22 + .01 – 1.43 + 1.68
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2413.15 – .16 + .10 + 8.79
Emerging Markets 355.87 – .58 – 3.99 – 2.54
Equity Income Fund 12339.62 + .15 – 4.02 – 9.75
GNMA 782.77 + .04 + .02 + 2.88
General Municipal Debt 1456.67 – .07 + .01 + 2.31
Gold Fund 419.38 + 2.40 – 9.97 + 32.16
High Current Yield 2295.96 – .47 – 1.33 – 2.28
High Yield Municipal 675.68 + .10 + .20 + .25
International Fund 1905.18 – .29 – 4.39 – 5.26
Science and Technology Fund 3811.38 + .46 – 1.31 + 18.83
Short Investment Grade 385.07 – .07 – .11 + 3.08
Short Municipal 191.89 – .03 + .04 + 1.29
US Government 746.10 – .03 + 8.21
-0-
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.