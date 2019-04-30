The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Allergy Sufferers

Keep your environmental allergies under control in these metro areas. Just about everyone gets excited for spring, as warmer weather, sunnier skies and blooming flowers signify the end of winter and the start of exciting…

Keep your environmental allergies under control in these metro areas.

Just about everyone gets excited for spring, as warmer weather, sunnier skies and blooming flowers signify the end of winter and the start of exciting opportunities for outdoor entertainment and adventure. But pollen allergies keep many people inside as flowers and trees bloom and incite itchy eyes, sore throats and runny noses. While the risk for allergies is not a part of the data compiled to determine the overall Best Places to Live in the U.S. list, we figure a spike in pollen levels may have you wondering where you can go to experience a little less seasonal hay fever.

How we determined the best metro areas for your allergies

To calculate the Best Places to Live for Allergy Sufferers, we pulled in the results of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s Allergy Capitals reports for fall 2018 and spring 2019. The AAFA report considers pollen levels, allergy medicine use and number of allergy specialists in each metro area. To provide greater context about factors that can contribute to allergy issues, we calculated the median air quality for each metro area, based on the number of days with good quality, warnings for some health groups and hazardous air quality, among other details, based on data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Note that due to limited pollen data in some parts of the U.S., 91 out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. were considered for this list.

25. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 56

Metro Area Population: 2,978,209

Median Home Price: $199,717

Median Annual Salary: $46,080

Air Quality Rank: 56

As in every metro area on the list, spring is a tougher season for allergy sufferers than fall in Tampa. But pollen levels and the need for allergy medicine in this Florida metro area remain about average compared to the rest of the U.S.

Learn more about Tampa.

24. Boston

Best Places 2019 Rank: 27

Metro Area Population: 4,771,936

Median Home Price: $423,450

Median Annual Salary: $65,420

Air Quality Rank: 91

Winter storms may be notorious in Boston, but residents fortunately don’t have to be concerned about a particularly harsh spring allergy season afterward. While there’s still a good chance you’ll find your nose tingling in spring, fall in Boston is considered much milder than the national average.

Learn more about Boston.

23. Stockton, California

Best Places 2019 Rank: 123

Metro Area Population: 724,153

Median Home Price: $352,350

Median Annual Salary: $46,770

Air Quality Rank: 87

Located inland from the San Francisco Bay Area, this Northern California metro area has mild fall allergy seasons. Spring pollen levels in Stockton are better than the national average, according to AAFA, with average allergy medicine use and access to allergy specialists.

Learn more about Stockton.

22. Baltimore

Best Places 2019 Rank: 100

Metro Area Population: 2,792,050

Median Home Price: $248,833

Median Annual Salary: $56,400

Air Quality Rank: 76

Baltimore-area residents get their fair share of pollen in spring and fall, but levels are better than the national average in both seasons. Air quality for Baltimore is in the lower half of the 125 most populous metro areas on the list, but there were still 181 good days for air quality in 2018, according to the EPA.

Learn more about Baltimore.

21. Orlando, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 63

Metro Area Population: 2,390,859

Median Home Price: $233,050

Median Annual Salary: $44,410

Air Quality Rank: 16

Ranking 16th out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for air quality, the Orlando area has just two days annually with unhealthy air quality — one for the general population and one for those with heightened sensitivity.

Learn more about Orlando.

20. Worcester, Massachusetts

Best Places 2019 Rank: 62

Metro Area Population: 934,923

Median Home Price: $249,275

Median Annual Salary: $53,110

Air Quality Rank: 30

Fairly centrally located in Massachusetts, Worcester residents experience mild spring and fall allergy seasons compared to the likes of Springfield, Massachusetts, which ranks highly for bad allergies on both lists from AAFA.

Learn more about Worcester.

19. Lakeland, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 59

Metro Area Population: 652,256

Median Home Price: $171,967

Median Annual Salary: $40,560

Air Quality Rank: 13

At No. 13 for air quality, Lakeland sees very few days where air pollution is considered a risk to anyone. Combined with average spring and fall allergy seasons, Lakeland is a better place than most to endure seasonal allergies.

Learn more about Lakeland.

18. Rochester, New York

Best Places 2019 Rank: 58

Metro Area Population: 1,080,653

Median Home Price: $135,042

Median Annual Salary: $49,570

Air Quality Rank: 21

Rochester’s pollen levels in both spring and fall are better than average, as calculated by the AAFA. In addition, the upstate New York metro area saw 260 good or moderate air quality days in 2018.

Learn more about Rochester.

17. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2019 Rank: 19

Metro Area Population: 6,090,196

Median Home Price: $376,767

Median Annual Salary: $69,210

Air Quality Rank: 92

The nation’s capital is famous for the National Cherry Blossom Festival each spring. While the event can certainly cause some allergen distress, it’s nothing compared to much of the rest of the country. Washington’s pollen levels in both spring and fall are lower than the national average.

Learn more about Washington.

16. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2019 Rank: 44

Metro Area Population: 565,008

Median Home Price: $162,967

Median Annual Salary: $48,270

Air Quality Rank: 47

Pennsylvania’s capital comes in at No. 16 on the list, with fairly closely matched spring and fall allergy seasons. While spring is relatively mild and has lower pollen levels compared to the average, pollen levels in fall are more on par with the rest of the U.S.

Learn more about Harrisburg.

15. Denver

Best Places 2019 Rank: 2

Metro Area Population: 2,798,684

Median Home Price: $393,842

Median Annual Salary: $57,400

Air Quality Rank: 121

The Mile High City doesn’t have particularly bad pollen levels, but the air quality isn’t great either. Denver’s altitude, at over 5,000 feet, makes for more days — 41 in 2018 — in which pollution can be a problem for at-risk groups for health reasons.

Learn more about Denver.

14. San Francisco

Best Places 2019 Rank: 7

Metro Area Population: 4,641,820

Median Home Price: $768,517

Median Annual Salary: $69,700

Air Quality Rank: 106

San Francisco has mild allergy seasons compared to the rest of the U.S., but fall sees especially little pollen activity and little need of allergy medicine among residents.

Learn more about San Francisco.

13. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 10

Metro Area Population: 1,824,266

Median Home Price: $249,294

Median Annual Salary: $53,788

Air Quality Rank: 54

Measured separately in the AAFA lists and combined for this ranking, the Raleigh and Durham metro area shows how pollen levels can vary within a relatively close radius. Raleigh’s pollen levels are reportedly better than the national average in both spring and fall, while Durham’s are more on par with the rest of the U.S.

Learn more about Raleigh and Durham.

12. Milwaukee

Best Places 2019 Rank: 61

Metro Area Population: 1,575,101

Median Home Price: $207,400

Median Annual Salary: $50,070

Air Quality Rank: 57

Not many Midwest metro areas make the list, but Milwaukee is one of them, with pollen levels better than the national average in both spring and fall. In 2018, the EPA reported six days in the Milwaukee area that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Learn more about Milwaukee.

11. Des Moines, Iowa

Best Places 2019 Rank: 5

Metro Area Population: 623,113

Median Home Price: $178,942

Median Annual Salary: $50,600

Air Quality Rank: 25

Des Moines’ spring and fall allergy seasons are fairly evenly matched. The Iowa capital’s air quality rank of No. 25 helps it to reach the 11th spot on this list.

Learn more about Des Moines.

10. Salt Lake City

Best Places 2019 Rank: 24

Metro Area Population: 2,399,521

Median Home Price: $324,198

Median Annual Salary: $47,272

Air Quality Rank: 105

Ranking fifth-best for spring allergies and 10th for allergies in the fall, Salt Lake City sees mild pollen levels compared to most of the U.S. The EPA reported 33 unhealthy days for sensitive groups and generally unhealthy days due to air quality in 2018.

Learn more about Salt Lake City.

9. Melbourne, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 25

Metro Area Population: 568,183

Median Home Price: $198,425

Median Annual Salary: $48,240

Air Quality Rank: 22

The Melbourne metro area’s spring pollen levels are on par with the national average, but fewer residents need to turn to allergy medicine to help curb symptoms.

Learn more about Melbourne.

8. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Best Places 2019 Rank: 3

Metro Area Population: 698,595

Median Home Price: $286,700

Median Annual Salary: $50,050

Air Quality Rank: 96

While Colorado Springs ranks in the top 10 on the AAFA lists for mild fall and spring allergy seasons, its air quality is low compared to the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The Colorado Springs area saw eight unhealthy days for sensitive groups due to air quality in 2018.

Learn more about Colorado Springs.

7. Spokane, Washington

Best Places 2019 Rank: 65

Metro Area Population: 547,688

Median Home Price: $221,800

Median Annual Salary: $47,320

Air Quality Rank: 32

This eastern Washington metro area is known for its access to plenty of outdoor activities, which may make for fewer allergy sufferers who acclimate quickly or simply aren’t allergic to pollen, as less allergy medicine is used in the area than the national average. Additionally, Spokane ranks 32nd for air quality out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

Learn more about Spokane.

6. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 99

Metro Area Population: 623,675

Median Home Price: $192,817

Median Annual Salary: $38,170

Air Quality Rank: 26

Like in many of the coastal Florida metro areas that make the list, the sea air and breezes here help reduce pollutants in the air and help pollen dissipate once it’s in the air. As a result, allergy sufferers in both fall and spring have to rely on allergy medicine less than the national average, according to AAFA.

Learn more about Daytona Beach.

5. Sarasota, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 18

Metro Area Population: 768,381

Median Home Price: $237,260

Median Annual Salary: $42,680

Air Quality Rank: 12

Sarasota ranks 12th for air quality, as the EPA tracked 271 good or moderate days for air quality in 2018. Sarasota’s spring pollen levels are average, but during fall levels are lower than much of the U.S.

Learn more about Sarasota.

4. Seattle

Best Places 2019 Rank: 9

Metro Area Population: 3,735,216

Median Home Price: $442,333

Median Annual Salary: $63,120

Air Quality Rank: 58

The rainier weather in the Pacific Northwest leads to plenty of foliage in and around Seattle, but it doesn’t appear to make allergies particularly bad. Pollen levels in spring and fall are below the national average.

Learn more about Seattle.

3. San Jose, California

Best Places 2019 Rank: 14

Metro Area Population: 1,969,897

Median Home Price: $1,080,017

Median Annual Salary: $77,180

Air Quality Rank: 44

San Jose’s pollen levels are low compared to most of the U.S. in both fall and spring. Additionally, San Jose is one of the few metro areas on the list that has a better-than-average ratio of board-certified allergists per patient, according to the AAFA.

Learn more about San Jose.

2. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2019 Rank: 17

Metro Area Population: 677,346

Median Home Price: $221,475

Median Annual Salary: $43,880

Air Quality Rank: 80

If you’re looking for a smaller metro where you can enjoy nearby outdoor attractions without fearing itchy eyes and a runny nose, you should consider Boise. The AAFA reports show Boise is one of the best places to be for lower-than-average pollen levels in spring and fall.

Learn more about Boise.

1. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2019 Rank: 8

Metro Area Population: 2,382,037

Median Home Price: $375,425

Median Annual Salary: $55,330

Air Quality Rank: 3

Pollen levels in Portland are better than the national average, and the EPA notes just one day in 2018 when the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups. As a result, Portland takes the No. 1 spot as the Best Place to Live in the U.S. for Allergy Sufferers.

Learn more about Portland.

The Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Allergy Sufferers Are:

— Portland, Oregon

— Boise, Idaho

— San Jose, California

— Seattle

— Sarasota, Florida

— Dayton Beach, Florida

— Spokane, Washington

— Colorado Springs, Colorado

— Melbourne, Florida

— Salt Lake City

— Des Moines, Iowa

— Milwaukee

— Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

— San Francisco

— Denver

— Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

— Washington, D.C.

— Rochester, New York

— Lakeland, Florida

— Worcester, Massachusetts

— Orlando, Florida

— Baltimore

— Stockton, California

— Boston

— Tampa, Florida

More from U.S. News

The 20 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather in 2019

The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life in 2019

Your Moving Checklist: Don’t Let These Details Slip Through the Cracks

The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Allergy Sufferers originally appeared on usnews.com