50 Awesome Vacation Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

These 50 exciting vacation ideas will have you packing your bags in no time.

Sometimes you just need a little inspiration or a beautiful photo to spark your wanderlust. That’s why U.S. News gathered 50 unique vacation ideas that will get you in the mood for adventure and help you decide where to go for your next getaway.

Beaches: Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

Families seeking an easy and relaxing getaway should head to Beaches, an all-inclusive resort on the island of Providenciales in Turks & Caicos. This tropical paradise boasts a 45,000 square-foot water park, programs for teens and kids, a spa and access to a 12-mile beach with crystal clear water. The best part? All of your meals and drinks are included.

Vista Verde Guest Ranch: Clark, Colorado

Couples and families seeking seclusion and natural beauty should head to Vista Verde Guest Ranch for a luxurious yet outdoorsy experience. Located near Steamboat Springs, this AAA Four Diamond Award-winning property offers something for everyone in every season. In winter, you can go skiing, snow tubing or snowshoeing, and during the warmer months, you can fish, go mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking and more.

Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel: Edinburgh

The stylish Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel offers renovated accommodations set within seven interconnected Georgian townhouses. Located in Edinburgh’s elegant New Town area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, guests are within easy walking distance of top attractions, including the Edinburgh Castle. On-site, the hotel has an impressive courtyard and serves unique Middle Eastern and Scottish delicacies at BABA.

Take a Cruise on the New MSC Bellissima

The new MSC Bellissima ship from MSC Cruises debuted in March 2019, and offers grandeur and luxury at a more affordable price point for families. That’s because kids ages 17 and younger can cruise for free on select MSC itineraries. The MSC Bellissima has family rooms that can sleep up to 10 people, and the ship offers 12 distinct dining venues, its own water park and one-of-a-kind Cirque de Soleil shows on board.

Travel Through India’s Golden Triangle

Solo travelers with a thirst for adventure should consider booking a guided tour to India with Intrepid Tours. The company’s India’s Golden Triangle tour will take you to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur to discover markets and bazaars, and to see Rajasthan’s palaces and India’s impressive forts. You’ll come home with souvenirs and unforgettable memories.

Antigua

Couples or families craving a relaxing beach getaway should head straight to the Caribbean island of Antigua. This tropical paradise is only 14 miles long and 11 miles wide, yet it boasts 365 different beaches, all of which are open to the public. The island is also home to numerous hotels and resorts, including luxury villas and all-inclusive properties.

Take an Amtrak Adventure on the Coast Starlight

Hop on Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train for a memorable 35-hour adventure. The train travels between Los Angeles and Seattle and boasts panoramic views of Santa Barbara, the San Francisco Bay Area, snow-capped mountains, verdant forests and the Pacific Ocean.

San Diego

San Diego boasts stunning beaches like La Jolla and Mission Beach, an award-winning zoo, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California. It is also about 95 miles south of Disneyland. You can book a whale-watching trip, visit local breweries or simply relax on the beach. Because there is so much to see and do, couples and families with all ages will find something for everyone.

Sail the Caribbean on a SeaDream Luxury Yacht Cruise

You don’t need to own a yacht to cruise the Caribbean in style. Book a luxury yacht cruise with SeaDream for spectacular views of Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda, St. Barts and other inspiring spots. Each yacht holds up to 112 guests and 95 crew members. What’s more gourmet meals, drinks and shore activities are included.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

It’s hard to imagine any destination more picturesque than Italy’s Amalfi Coast. From the small village of Praiano to the tourist paradise of Positano, you’ll find limestone cliffs topped with villas and lemon groves, dramatic ocean views and charming eateries serving regional pastas and seafood dishes.

Chase Donuts in Butler County, Ohio

A donut-themed vacation may be exactly what you need to ease into summer. Butler County, Ohio, makes this type of trip easy with its own Donut Trail, complete with a passport and handy trail map. Twelve donut meccas participate in the trail from Middletown to Fairfield, so pack up the car and save room for dessert.

Snow Bear Chalets: Whitefish, Montana

Montana’s Snow Bear Chalets are luxury ski-in, ski-out treehouses. These tiny homes sleep six to 10 people and feature luxury perks like private hot tubs and fireplaces. The chalets also offer stunning views and are close to some of the state’s most welcoming slopes. What’s more, the chalets are located close to Glacier National Park.

Drive Across the Country in an RV

Aching for a road trip but need more space? Consider renting an RV from RVShare — the country’s largest peer-to-peer RV rental company. Pack your RV with food and family and head to see the nation’s most spectacular national or state parks, stop by a theme park or hit the open road without a plan or a care in the world.

Biscayne National Park, Florida

While Biscayne National Park is close enough to Miami to see its towering condos and hotels, it might as well be a world away. This park boasts precious coral reefs, clear emerald waters and sea life galore. You can fish for lobster, rent a kayak or plan your own eco-adventure.

Boulders Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton: Carefree, Arizona

Plan a romantic couple’s vacation to Carefree, Arizona, to stay at Boulders Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton. This adult-friendly resort features award-winning golf courses, a sprawling spa complex and outdoor adventures like hot air balloon rides, rock climbing, horseback riding and stargazing with a professional guide.

Sip Brews and Enjoy Views of Bend, Oregon

This unique tour allows you to canoe through Oregon’s Cascade Lakes while tasting beers from Cascade Lakes Brewing Company. Brews & Views Canoe Tour, offered by Wanderlust Tours, takes you on a paddle to the hidden areas of this serene district for a memorable journey. Learn about beer while you soak up the natural beauty of the region, and don’t forget to bring a swimsuit if you want to go for a swim.

Coney Island, New York

Head to iconic Coney Island for a dip in the Atlantic Ocean paired with classic amusement park fun and food. Nosh on fresh seafood or a Coney Island hot dog, visit the famous New York Aquarium and stroll the boardwalk for people-watching and beautiful ocean views.

Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik: Dubrovnik, Croatia

This Hilton sits just outside the centuries-old city walls of Old Town Dubrovnik, but inside it boasts luxurious and modern amenities. Book a top-floor suite for stunning views of Old Town or the Adriatic Sea. Then, plan to explore the town’s numerous storied sites. After a long day of sightseeing, take time to relax at the hotel’s swimming pool or spa.

Pose Through a Yoga Retreat in France

Fitness enthusiasts who want to see the world can book an adventure yoga retreat with The Travel Yogi company. The France Yoga Retreat Adventure tour takes you through the Dordogne region of southwest France for leisurely wine tastings, biking excursions, foodie experiences and, of course, yoga classes with the spectacular French countryside as your backdrop.

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

There’s nothing more romantic than a private, overwater cabana with Bora Bora’s Mount Otemanu sitting in the distance. This Four Seasons Resort offers couples memorable snorkeling and scuba opportunities, an on-site luxury spa, gourmet dining and breathtaking views everywhere you look.

Bike through Croatia

Get fit and see the world with a biking tour across Croatia’s famous islands. Stops include popular cities like Split and Dubrovnik, as well as islands like Bra?, Hvar and Kor?ula. Pure Adventures takes care of all the details, including overnight stays on a private yacht. You can bike all day and then retreat to your cabin for coastal views and a glass of wine.

Go on Safari in Indiana

Families love spending time at Indiana’s Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari thanks to the park’s numerous roller coasters and water slides, including the world’s longest water coaster. The park also offers unique perks for visitors, including free sunscreen, parking and soft drinks. If you want to stay close to the park, nearby Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort offers numerous lodging options.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Plan a family trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for adventure, relaxation, swimming and more. This destination features 60 miles of coastline, a state park, watersports, parasailing and its own expansive boardwalk with a towering SkyWheel. Myrtle Beach is also a golf mecca, with dozens of exciting courses to try.

The Resort at Longboat Key Club: Longboat Key, Florida

Sit back and relax at this tranquil resort in southern Florida. Longboat Key Club is a waterfront paradise, boasting a white sand beach with private cabanas and its own marina. You’ll also find 45 holes of championship golf, 20 tennis courts and a large spa and salon.

Explore the Galapagos on a Luxury Yacht

The Theory is a luxury expedition yacht that offers seven-night itineraries through the Galapagos. Enjoy luxurious amenities and accommodations, twice-daily guided shore excursions, watersports and an open bar while you explore of the most spectacular destinations on the planet.

Scuba Lodge Boutique Hotel & Ocean Suites: Pietermaai, Curaçao

Scuba enthusiasts flock to the island of Curaçao to see untouched ocean reefs and wildlife galore. Consider staying at the Scuba Lodge Boutique Hotel & Ocean Suites in the popular Pietermaai district for direct access to the sparkling Caribbean waters and an on-site dive center with experienced dive instructors.

Cruise the Mississippi on the American Queen

The American Queen Steamboat Company offers family-friendly river cruises in North America, mainly along the Mississippi River. Packages can include pre-cruise hotel stays, shore excursions in each port and local cuisine, wine and beer with dinner. Book a luxurious stateroom or suite and watch the water — and the world — go by.

Go Whitewater Rafting on the Colorado River

Mountain Travel Sobek offers an array of adventure travel experiences that singles, couples and families can enjoy. The company’s Cataract Canyon Family Rafting Adventure takes you through Canyonlands National Park on a 93-mile-journey of rushing rapids and gorgeous waterways. Kids ages 9 and older are welcome and trips depart from Moab, Utah.

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: Philibsburg, St. Maarten

St. Maarten’s Divi Little Bay Beach Resort is located on a beautiful beach along one of St. Maarten’s calmest shores. Guest rooms have balconies and beach access, while suites come equipped with full kitchens and living rooms. While here, relax along the beach and take a dip in one of the property’s freshwater pools. Offshore snorkeling excursions are also available.

See Norway by Train — (Norway in a Nutshell Tour)

The Norway in a Nutshell tour is your gateway to exploring the best of Norway’s majestic fjords. This multi-stop journey takes you along the scenic Bergen Railway, the Flåm Railway, on buses and on fjord cruises through the unbelievable Aurlandsfjord and on the narrow Nærøyfjord. You can customize this trip with hotel stays, private excursions and more.

Glamp in the Great Smoky Mountains

The luxury camping experts at Under Canvas make it easy to connect with nature without having to sleep on the ground. Under Canvas offers luxury yurts with comfortable king beds, wooden stoves and in-tent bathrooms. ATV tours, guided hiking trips and horseback riding excursions are also available.

Tybee Island, Georgia

Located 18 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Tybee Island is an ideal beach vacation destination for families, couples, adventure-seekers and nature-lovers. Spend the day shopping in boutiques, wandering through art galleries, exploring Tybee Lighthouse or paddling over to Little Tybee Island to enjoy pristine waters.

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

There’s a lot to do in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but the city is most famous for housing Mammoth Cave National Park. Spanning 400 miles, the park is home to the world’s longest known cave system. Admire the cave’s geological formations, including stalactites, stalagmites, helictites and travertine dams.

Explore Europe with Like-Minded Millennials

Contiki Tours offers adventure holidays for 18- to 35-year-olds, including a two-week journey through many of Europe’s most intriguing cities. Stops include destinations in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Austria and England. Hotels, meals and some transportation are included. Make new friends with people from all over the world while exploring these culturally rich destinations.

Explore Alaska on an Oceania Cruise

Oceania Cruises offers luxury cruises through Alaska’s rugged wilderness and calm waters. Their 14-day Vancouver to Seattle itinerary includes eight shore excursions, a beverage package and stops along glaciers and remote destinations like Kodiak and Sitka.

Camp Clearwater: White Lake, North Carolina

Get in touch with nature on a family camping adventure at Camp Clearwater in North Carolina, the state’s largest family campground. Enjoy the long stretch of sandy beachfront and arranged activities like movie nights, glow dances and luaus. Overnight camp sites are available for tents, campers and RVs.

Enjoy Fitness and Nutrition on a Weight Watchers Wellness Cruise

Are you eager to travel but want to stay healthy? Book this year’s Weight Watchers Wellness Cruise on the MSC Seaview. This cruise departs from Barcelona, Spain, and stops in unique destinations like Ajaccio, France, and Genoa, Italy. While onboard, enjoy wellness activities, fitness classes and Weight Watchers-approved dishes and snacks.

Athens, Greece

The ancient city of Athens, Greece, is an ideal destination for history lovers. Visit Athens to explore its vibrant neighborhoods, dine on delectable Greek cuisine and see iconic ruins like the Parthenon, Hadrian’s Arch, the Theatre of Dionysus and the Temple of Olympian Zeus.

Stay in a Hotel Room Inspired by “Harry Potter”

Book a family trip to London with a special stay in a wizard-themed chamber that will leave your kids enthralled. This Hogwarts-styled room, inspired by the “Harry Potter” series, can be found at London’s Georgian House Hotel. It features faux castle details like stained-glass windows, four-poster beds, velvet curtains and cauldrons in fireplaces, among other features. What’s more, you need to pass through a bookcase door to get to your accommodations.

Rome

History lovers flock to Rome in droves to see some of the world’s most famous ruins and sites. Vatican City, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum and the famous Pantheon take visitors back through thousands of years of history. In addition, you’ll also find gourmet Italian cuisine, fine wines and delectable gelato.

Jerome, Arizona

Jerome is a spooky little town perched on an Arizona hillside about 35 miles northeast of Prescott. In addition to astounding views of the valley below, this quirky place offers kitschy gift shops, historical buildings and unique bed-and-breakfasts that make you feel like it is Halloween year-round. Eat at the Haunted Hamburger for a meal you won’t forget.

Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort: Herradura, Costa Rica

Animal lovers should head to Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort for a chance to get close to wildlife like large iguanas, wild macaws, monkeys and more. Head to nearby Carara National Park to see even more wild animals, including sloths, spider monkeys, anteaters and more.

Take a South African Safari

Jacada Travel makes it easy to book a guided South African tour the entire family will love. The company’s 12-day South Africa Family Safari Explorer tour includes overnight stays in big game reserves where you can spot lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and buffalo in the wild. Trips also include hiking adventures, special meals for the kids and childcare so parents can relax.

The DogHouse Hotel & Brewery: Winchester, Ohio

The DogHouse Hotel & Brewery near Columbus, Ohio, is the first craft beer hotel in the world. This interesting property has 32 guest rooms, including dog-friendly rooms, a lobby bar with games and activities and an interactive beer museum. Each room features its own tap with a beer of your choice, and there is even a beer fridge in the shower.

Cook Your Way Through Italy

International Kitchen offers culinary adventures throughout Italy, including through the popular region of Tuscany. The six-night Living the Real Tuscan Dream vacation option makes it easy to enjoy the famous Italian countryside while learning how to make pizza, bread and regional dishes. You’ll even pick and cook with fresh fruits and vegetables grown by the trip’s chef.

NYAH: Key West, Florida

The NYAH (Not Your Average Hotel) property offers an adults-only oasis set in central Key West, Florida. This budget-friendly hideaway has rooms that sleep up to six people, multiple pools and hot tubs, a popular happy hour, free breakfast and more. Plus, it is within walking distance of Duval Street’s shops and restaurants.

YMCA of the Rockies: Estes Park, Colorado

Families who love the mountains, camping and outdoor fun should plan a trip to YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado. This campground offers an array of planned activities, including crafts, archery, hiking, family campfires and swimming. Families can book cabins with up to four bedrooms or stay in an on-site lodge.

Fly Around the World on a Private Jet

If money is no object, consider booking a National Geographic Expedition tour around the world in a private jet. The 24-day trip boasts a maximum group size of 75 people and stops in 15 UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as other incredible destinations like Morocco and Bhutan. The trip includes overnight stays in luxury hotels, meals and adventures planned by expert guides.

Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park

Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park encompasses 720 square miles of lush Scottish scenery complete with hills, lakes and greenery everywhere you look. This national park is popular among tourists and locals alike for boating, hiking and camping. Visit one of the on-site visitor centers for more information on what to do and see.

Rhodes, Greece

The small island of Rhodes, Greece, has become a hot spot for vacationers thanks to its scenic beaches and archaeological attractions. Rhodes takes you back to medieval times with its well-preserved city walls and bustling squares, yet you’ll have access to luxury hotels, fine dining and shopping boutiques.

50 Awesome Vacation Ideas for Every Type of Traveler originally appeared on usnews.com