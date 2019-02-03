What Is Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia?

Giving birth to a premature baby is challenging, as these babies may have complications that last for many months and might require prolonged hospitalization. One of the most common complications is a chronic lung disease…

Giving birth to a premature baby is challenging, as these babies may have complications that last for many months and might require prolonged hospitalization. One of the most common complications is a chronic lung disease called bronchopulmonary dysplasia, or BPD. While most BPD is relatively mild, the severe forms of BPD can cause lifelong complications or even death. Most parents have never heard of this disease, but with new, advanced treatments and open dialogue among parents and doctors, we can more effectively manage BPD and offer hope to families.

[See: How to Cope With Gestational Diabetes.]

BPD is a common lung disease that can develop in premature babies whose lungs are not fully developed at birth and must rely on ventilators to survive. The prolonged use of ventilators, sadly, impairs the normal growth of preemies’ lungs and makes it hard for them to breathe. BPD can also make the baby more susceptible to infection and have a hard time breathing or feeding. And in the long term, it’s often linked to neurodevelopmental delays.

Historically, babies with BPD tended to develop more slowly, but my colleagues and I at Nationwide Children’s Hospital noticed that traditional treatments were usually focused on the baby’s lungs, as opposed to their whole health. We discovered that alternative treatments and even early prevention can help preemies with BPD manage their symptoms and prevent further complications of the disease.

[See: 10 Weird Mind and Body Changes That Are Totally Normal During Pregnancy.]

Some prevention techniques include using lower volumes of oxygen in short intervals so as to avoid the severe effects of a ventilator on a preemie’s lungs. For preemies with BPD, management techniques also offer ways to avoid potential harmful side effects. These include slower rates with larger volumes of oxygen on the ventilator and monitoring the baby’s neurodevelopment while receiving treatment. With a holistic approach, this common complication does not have to be as debilitating for a baby’s health.

[See: How to Promote Safe Sleep for Your Infant.]

While many parents might have heard about BPD from friends or doctors, knowing the facts and additional prevention and management techniques can positively impact the health of your baby. Though some babies will outgrow all symptoms of the disease, others might continue to be affected without proper treatment that incorporates both intensive care and a focus on development. By opening the dialogue between parents and doctors about best practices, families with premature babies with BPD can find hope that the advancement of neonatal care will lessen the impact of this disease.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Make Your Childbirth Easier

8 Myths About Managing Labor Pain

On a Scale From 1 to 10: Most Painful Medical Conditions

What Is Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia? originally appeared on usnews.com