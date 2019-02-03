Should Gap Year Students Take AP Exams?

Taking a gap year — or a year between the end of high school and the beginning of college — is an appealing alternative for students who are looking for a break before enrolling. Students…

Taking a gap year — or a year between the end of high school and the beginning of college — is an appealing alternative for students who are looking for a break before enrolling. Students take gap years for a variety of reasons: to travel the globe, to work and save money, or to sort out their plans for the future, for example.

[Read: Beware of 4 Red Flags of Gap Year Programs.]

Luckily, most gap year students have greater flexibility when it comes to academics than do some high school students. As a result, you might be wondering, “What if I were to explore a subject and take the corresponding AP exam during my gap year, when I have more time to focus?”

Answering this question involves a tremendous amount of research.

First, consider when you will apply to college. Many colleges and universities offer students the option of an enrollment deferral. In such an instance, you would apply to schools before your gap year and accept an admissions offer, but begin at a later date. With your educational future settled, and no need to impress prospective colleges, it is unlikely that you would need to take AP courses during your gap year.

[Read: 3 SAT, ACT Considerations for Gap-Year Students.]

If you intend to apply to college after your gap year, you may have greater interest in taking AP courses during this period –perhaps you wish to strengthen your academic profile and mitigate a previous low grade, or maybe you would like to complement your gap year experiences with formal coursework.

If you opt to go this route, it is critical that you conduct research before your gap year to verify that you will have a place to test as not all high schools and online AP providers allow students to sit for AP exams after high school graduation.

Your prospective college’s willingness to accept AP scores on tests taken after high school graduation. One common misconception is that schools universally look down on gap years. The truth is that a gap year can be seen in a positive or negative light by admissions committees, depending on how the student utilizes it.

A gap year used to complete a humanitarian internship, to pursue advanced coursework or to study a language abroad will likely be appreciated by schools.

[Read: Get Money or College Credit for a Gap Year.]

Before you commit to an AP subject, however, determine whether your school of interest will accept your gap year scores. Not all institutions are willing to receive scores from AP exams taken after high school graduation. Inquire with admissions officials so you can make an informed decision.

Finally, you should reflect on how you truly want to spend your gap year. Are you willing to dedicate this time period to intensive independent review and academic testing, or are other pursuits your priority?

To maximize your college readiness, it is imperative that you use your gap year wisely. Before deciding on a path, consider the factors discussed above.

More from U.S. News

How to Determine the Right Number of AP Classes to Take

How Earning College Credit in High School Can Slash Undergrad Costs

4 Answers for Parents About College-Level Classes in High School

Should Gap Year Students Take AP Exams? originally appeared on usnews.com