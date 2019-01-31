Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Countries with Tech Expertise, Ranked by Perception At the core of innovation, technological expertise is one of the most important attributes nations can possess, one that incorporates both skill and knowledge. Technological skills are often…

Countries with Tech Expertise, Ranked by Perception

At the core of innovation, technological expertise is one of the most important attributes nations can possess, one that incorporates both skill and knowledge. Technological skills are often the most sought after and one area where supply still hasn’t matched the demand in many developing economies.

Technological expertise is one of 10 attributes used to develop the Entrepreneurship sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed to possess technological expertise.

Sweden

Technological Expertise Rank: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

Switzerland

Technological Expertise Rank: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

Russia

Technological Expertise Rank: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 24

Singapore

Technological Expertise Rank: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 15

United Kingdom

Technological Expertise Rank: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

Germany

Technological Expertise Rank: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

China

Technological Expertise Rank: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16

South Korea

Technological Expertise Rank: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 22

United States

Technological Expertise Rank: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

Japan

Technological Expertise Rank: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

Want to Know More?

The 2019 U.S. News Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com